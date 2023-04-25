Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

In his interview with Mpasho, Oga explained that he has finished his contract with Kiss, and added that the experience has been wonderful since he achieved his dream while at the station.

Oga also stated that whatever he is going to do from this point onwards will just be extra since he has already worked for the organization he wanted.

"I’m no longer at Kiss. I have finished my contract. The experience has been beautiful and I have achieved my dream and did everything I wanted to do. And everything I do from now henceforth will be extra.

"If it’s a job, a cat a job it will be extra. I have driven that car I wanted to drive (apart from Range Rover Sport), lived in the houses I wanted, and worked in an organization I always wanted. I have achieved what I wanted to do and now we move," Oga explained.

Oga speaks about his experience at Kiss

Oga stated that his experience at Kiss has been wonderful because the company cares about its employees.

He also mentioned that people might speculate about why he left the media entity, but he made it clear that he doesn't care about what others might say about his departure.

"I have learned that when an organization cares about its people and talent they thrive more. I have worked in organizations where they really don’t care about their employees.

"But here I was myself, dressed the way I want and doing my thing. I know the reason as to why I have left so let those who want to speculate do it, it’s their job," Obinna said.

Although Oga has left Kiss, he has stated that he might return to radio in the future.

How did Obinna land at Kiss?

Oga Obinna used to work at Nation FM, but he started considering opportunities at Kiss when Jalang'o left the station to focus on politics.

Finding a replacement for Jalang'o was not easy, as the station auditioned several male hosts to ensure they found the right presenter.

Obinna emerged victorious in the contest and started working alongside Kamene Goro, who also left Kiss after some time.

