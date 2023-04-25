The sports category has moved to a new website.


Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

In a surprising turn of events, singer and presenter Oga Obinna has officially left Kiss 100 after working at the radio station for one year, and none of his fans were aware that he would depart.

In his interview with Mpasho, Oga explained that he has finished his contract with Kiss, and added that the experience has been wonderful since he achieved his dream while at the station.

Oga also stated that whatever he is going to do from this point onwards will just be extra since he has already worked for the organization he wanted.

Oga Obinna and Sheila Kwamboka
Oga Obinna and Sheila Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya


READ: Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

"I’m no longer at Kiss. I have finished my contract. The experience has been beautiful and I have achieved my dream and did everything I wanted to do. And everything I do from now henceforth will be extra.

"If it’s a job, a cat a job it will be extra. I have driven that car I wanted to drive (apart from Range Rover Sport), lived in the houses I wanted, and worked in an organization I always wanted. I have achieved what I wanted to do and now we move," Oga explained.

Oga stated that his experience at Kiss has been wonderful because the company cares about its employees.



He also mentioned that people might speculate about why he left the media entity, but he made it clear that he doesn't care about what others might say about his departure.

"I have learned that when an organization cares about its people and talent they thrive more. I have worked in organizations where they really don’t care about their employees.

"But here I was myself, dressed the way I want and doing my thing. I know the reason as to why I have left so let those who want to speculate do it, it’s their job," Obinna said.

Although Oga has left Kiss, he has stated that he might return to radio in the future.


Presenter Oga Obinna
Presenter Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

Oga Obinna used to work at Nation FM, but he started considering opportunities at Kiss when Jalang'o left the station to focus on politics.

Finding a replacement for Jalang'o was not easy, as the station auditioned several male hosts to ensure they found the right presenter.

Obinna emerged victorious in the contest and started working alongside Kamene Goro, who also left Kiss after some time.



READ: Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Sheila Kwamboka was brought in to replace Kamene, but she is currently the only host at the station after Obinna confirmed his departure.





