ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Lynet Okumu

Kiss FM presenters Oga Obinna and Kwambox have clashed over inviting a guest to their show.

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna
Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 radio presenter Oga Obinna has threatened to leave if his co-host, Kwambox, continues with plans to invite Eric Omondi for an interview on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During their conversation on Thursday morning, the comedian noted with anger that he would sooner exit the premises than share the studio with Eric Omondi.

"Eric is not doing an interview here as long as I live. And if he happens to come, I will leave," Obinna said.

READ: Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

The radio presenter warned Kwambox to stop the plan or risk doing the Friday show without him.

"Tell Eric if he is stepping foot here tomorrow... asikuje na security... na akikuja na hiyo umbwa, am telling you Eric will not set foot in this studio. And if he comes Kwamboka, show itakua Eric na Kwambox," Obinna noted.

Asked why he was so angry and bitter toward his fellow comedian, Obinna could not hide his dislike for Eric Omondi. He said he would not participate in the planned interview because he did not invite him.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

"You invited Eric I don't like the guy. Eric is a bully, childish and misinformed," Obinna said.

He accused Eric of not being empathetic or doing anything in the music and entertainment industry to bring change.

"Eric is not empathetic. Eric does not have a plan; he only wakes up to think of who he will insult next," Obinna said.

Oga Obinna and Eric Omondi
Oga Obinna and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ Gloves off as Eric Omondi, Oga Obinna's fight gets personal

Obinna's words and description of Eric Omondi show that the two comedians still have an unsettled conflict.

In response to Obinna's words, the self-proclaimed 'president of African comedy' gave a list of four conditions he wants the radio station to fulfill during the interview.

The conditions are:-

  1. Clearance for his dogs and security detail
  2. To be interviewed and addressed by Kwambox only
  3. One lift and washroom should be reserved for him between 8-10:00 a.m.
  4. Mineral water and German sausages for his dogs
Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

The war of words between the two started in August 2022 when Eric attacked Obinna and his then-co-host Kamene Goro for the alleged use of his name on the radio for PR.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

WATCH: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

WATCH: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

Fans amazed after Amber Ray’s fiancé spent bundle of cash on her nails [Video]

Fans amazed after Amber Ray’s fiancé spent bundle of cash on her nails [Video]

Akothee rescues bright girl who tried to end her life for lack of Form 1 fees

Akothee rescues bright girl who tried to end her life for lack of Form 1 fees

Arrow Bwoy celebrating 10 million milestone

Arrow Bwoy celebrating 10 million milestone

I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

Njugush explains why he deleted video after KOT uproar

Njugush explains why he deleted video after KOT uproar

Esther Musila lists 3 precious things she can't live without

Esther Musila lists 3 precious things she can't live without

Mejja narrates painful journey with throat condition affecting his voice

Mejja narrates painful journey with throat condition affecting his voice

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]