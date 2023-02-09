Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

During their conversation on Thursday morning, the comedian noted with anger that he would sooner exit the premises than share the studio with Eric Omondi.

"Eric is not doing an interview here as long as I live. And if he happens to come, I will leave," Obinna said.

The radio presenter warned Kwambox to stop the plan or risk doing the Friday show without him.

"Tell Eric if he is stepping foot here tomorrow... asikuje na security... na akikuja na hiyo umbwa, am telling you Eric will not set foot in this studio. And if he comes Kwamboka, show itakua Eric na Kwambox," Obinna noted.

Asked why he was so angry and bitter toward his fellow comedian, Obinna could not hide his dislike for Eric Omondi. He said he would not participate in the planned interview because he did not invite him.

Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

"You invited Eric I don't like the guy. Eric is a bully, childish and misinformed," Obinna said.

He accused Eric of not being empathetic or doing anything in the music and entertainment industry to bring change.

"Eric is not empathetic. Eric does not have a plan; he only wakes up to think of who he will insult next," Obinna said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Obinna's words and description of Eric Omondi show that the two comedians still have an unsettled conflict.

In response to Obinna's words, the self-proclaimed 'president of African comedy' gave a list of four conditions he wants the radio station to fulfill during the interview.

The conditions are:-

Clearance for his dogs and security detail To be interviewed and addressed by Kwambox only One lift and washroom should be reserved for him between 8-10:00 a.m. Mineral water and German sausages for his dogs

Pulse Live Kenya