KRG The Don loses YouTube Channel to Hackers

Musician KRG The Don has been left in a situation after his YouTube Channel, KRG The Don TV got hacked.
The hacker is asking for Tsh. 100 Million( Ksh.4,633,047) in exchange for the account.
The musician took to Instagram, lamenting his predicament and assured fans that he was recovering it.
“My Youtube Channel (KRGTHEDON TV) has been compromised. My team is trying to recover it,” read KRG’s message.
However, an hour into the announcement, came the screenshots.
A random number with the Tanzanian Country Code reached out to KRG soliciting for money as the person alleged that he was behind the hacking.
KRG recently put out a new album #BirthMark which he released on 14th May, featuring artists such as Khaligraph Jones, Nonini and Arrow Bwoy.
The musician has vowed to recover his account and is asking fans to use his alternative YouTube Channel, The Don TV.
