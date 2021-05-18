KRG The Don loses YouTube Channel to Hackers

The musician took to Instagram, lamenting his predicament and assured fans that he was recovering it.

“My Youtube Channel (KRGTHEDON TV) has been compromised. My team is trying to recover it,” read KRG’s message.

However, an hour into the announcement, came the screenshots.

KRG The Don’s YouTube Channel Hacked Pulse Live Kenya

A random number with the Tanzanian Country Code reached out to KRG soliciting for money as the person alleged that he was behind the hacking.

The hacker is now asking for Tsh. 100 Million( Ksh.4,633,047) in exchange for the account.

KRG recently put out a new album #BirthMark which he released on 14th May, featuring artists such as Khaligraph Jones, Nonini and Arrow Bwoy.