KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

KTN anchor George Maringa has announced his resignation from the popular news network after an illustrious career spanning nearly six years.
Maringa was KTN's first-ever reporter based in Meru County and rose to become one of the news anchors at the station
In a statement, Maringa bid his former employer goodbye and expressed excitement for the next phase of his life.
“5 years, 11 months.. Thank you for walking the journey with me. On to the next assignment,” he said.
One of his last major assignment at KTN was covering East Africa Community Regional Force in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Maringa's journey in mainstream media began when he joined the Standard Group PLC as an intern in 2017.
It was during this time that his passion for storytelling and advocating for the less fortunate in society started to take shape.
In his early years, he served as the network's first-ever reporter based in Meru County, where he covered stories from various counties, including Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Lamu, and Marsabit.
This experience allowed him to connect with diverse communities and shed light on their unique challenges and triumphs.
One of the notable events Maringa reported on was the Ethiopian Refugee crisis in the border town of Moyale, located in Kenya's North Eastern region.
His coverage brought attention to the dire situation faced by the refugees and prompted the involvement of humanitarian agencies such as UNHCR and the Red Cross.
Beyond his local reporting, Maringa's work has also taken him to international assignments.
He has filed stories from countries such as Somalia and Finland, showcasing his commitment to providing a global perspective on critical issues.
Before his time at KTN News, Maringa contributed to the African Virtual University (AVU) in various capacities within the Educational Technology and Learning Resources (ET&LR) Unit.
In this role, he played a crucial part in coordinating Open Distance and eLearning activities as part of the Multinational Project Phase II.
He holds an undergraduate degree in Mass Communication, with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism, from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).
Additionally, he is an alumnus and fellow of Finland's Foreign Correspondents' Programme, further enhancing his skills and understanding of international reporting.
