The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Sophia Wanuna's quiet exit from KTN after 11 years

Denis Mwangi

Sophia Wanuna's has left KTN where she worked for 11 years

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Media Personality Sophia Wanuna

Sophia Wanuna, a renowned news anchor at KTN, has resigned from the TV station, according to several highly placed sources.

Recommended articles

Wanuna, known for her professionalism and polished on-screen presence, has not made any public announcement or spoken about her departure, and details regarding her resignation remain confidential.

The news of Wanuna's resignation has caught many by surprise, as she had been a prominent figure on KTN's news programs for several years.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Wanuna has tendered her resignation to KTN's management, citing personal reasons for her decision.

However, no further details have been disclosed, and Wanuna has not made any public statements regarding her departure.

READ: KTN's Sophia Wanuna gets rare recognition for bravery

Wanuna had been widely respected for her journalistic skills, insightful reporting, and engaging on-air presence.

She had covered a wide range of topics, including politics, current events, and human interest stories, and had interviewed notable personalities in Kenya and the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the recent news, Sophia had not appeared in the news bulletin for sometime, with reports stating she last appeared on air in February.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

KTN has not made any official statement about Wanuna's resignation or announced any plans for her replacement.

Until her exit she was serving as the deputy editor in Standard Media's broadcast division.

Wanuna started her career at Mediamax Network Limited, where she worked as a news anchor for K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later left the company and joined KTN, where she has been working.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oga Obinna takes legal action against Jony Hairdresser for relationship claims

Oga Obinna takes legal action against Jony Hairdresser for relationship claims

Details of Sophia Wanuna's quiet exit from KTN after 11 years

Details of Sophia Wanuna's quiet exit from KTN after 11 years

Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design