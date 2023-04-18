Details of Sophia Wanuna's quiet exit from KTN after 11 years

Wanuna, known for her professionalism and polished on-screen presence, has not made any public announcement or spoken about her departure, and details regarding her resignation remain confidential.

The news of Wanuna's resignation has caught many by surprise, as she had been a prominent figure on KTN's news programs for several years.

Sophia Wanuna

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Wanuna has tendered her resignation to KTN's management, citing personal reasons for her decision.

However, no further details have been disclosed, and Wanuna has not made any public statements regarding her departure.

Wanuna had been widely respected for her journalistic skills, insightful reporting, and engaging on-air presence.

She had covered a wide range of topics, including politics, current events, and human interest stories, and had interviewed notable personalities in Kenya and the region.

Prior to the recent news, Sophia had not appeared in the news bulletin for sometime, with reports stating she last appeared on air in February.

KTN has not made any official statement about Wanuna's resignation or announced any plans for her replacement.

Until her exit she was serving as the deputy editor in Standard Media's broadcast division.

Wanuna started her career at Mediamax Network Limited, where she worked as a news anchor for K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

