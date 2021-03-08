KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu is mourning the death of his younger sister.

While announcing her death, Mijungu said her passing away has hit him harder than that of their late dad.

The news anchor also revealed the name he liked to call her, and went on to ask where one goes, when they suddenly die.

KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu loses sister

This one hit me harder than my dads death! I called her Jaber inside, she is no more. When your baby sisters leaves so sudden, where do they go? 😭😭

Friends and followers went on to send messages of comfort to the news anchor and here's what they said;

amina_mude Poleni sana kaka @kenmijungu may her soul rest in peace.

jackyvike I'm so sorry for your loss Ken❤️❤️

celestinegachuhi 😢😢😢my sincere condolences to you and your family

presenter001 Oooooh pole sana sana , my sincere condolences to you and your family.

cliffordmachoka My deepest condolences bro. Pole sana

jakanyakwar1 My deepest condolences ndugu. Mos ahinya

_sonniemicheni 😮😮😮 My condolences!May God grant you peace during this tough times...may she RIP!

glow_wange_beyo My condolences 🙏🏿

iam_abelta Pole sana🙏may her soul RIP 🙏🙏

kaltun_jama Pole sana kwa msiba. Mungu awape nguvu In Shaa Allah

shixdamian condolences to you and your family...May God comfort you

essyryans Woi so sorry 😢 may her beautiful soul rest in paradise peace

mariemwela 😢😢😢Poleni sana kwa msiba.May the lord give you strength to get closure.

wangechi.muriuki So sad ,May God grant you peace during this trying moment🙏

mary_wagura Condolences to you and family

al.isha_johns My condolences take heart

bella_kataka @kenmijungu mos yawa it is well in the Lord may He give you strength that surpasses all human understanding 🙏

viv_wandera @kenmijungu I’m so sorry Kenny.. sending you and your family lots of love. May God comfort you all ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

mshaibrenda Pole sana. May God comfort you during this difficult moment