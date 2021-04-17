KTN News Anchor Linda Oguttu celebrates her late father with a touching story

In a post, the renowned anchor remembered how her father had encouraged her after losing a chance to an interview at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

“We took a bus to Nrb, My late father & I. He wanted me to get a chance at an interview at KIMC.We didn't get it,cried my eyes out. Back in Kisumu, he made me draw a circle & said 'it doesn't matter where u start,u will get there. Rest in peace daddy. I will tell this story 1 day,” read Linda’s post.