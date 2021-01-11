Media Personality Jamal Gaddafi is mourning the sudden demise of his grandmother who passed away on Monday (Today).

In a post seen by Pulse Live, a heartbroken Jamal shared a photo he took with his grandmother last week, revealing that she was a great and religious person.

The KTN presenter went on to ask his fans to make a special prayer for his departed grandmother and their family at this difficult time.

Jamal Gaddafi

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un .....R.I.P Hababa.

‎This was my last picture I took with my GRANDMOTHER last week ...ALHAMDULLILAH 🙏🏽🙏🏽 she has PASSED AWAY This Morning . Allah amrahamu she was great and religious

She was a mother to us and same time grandmother to

‎May Allah have mercy on her and accept her from among the martyrs.

‎Please make sincere du’a for her 🙏🏽” reads Jamal Gaddafi’s post.