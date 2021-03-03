KTN Presenter Jamal Gaddafi has tested positive for Covid-19 after being sick for three days.

In an update, Gaddafi mentioned that he will be in quarantine for the next 14 days to avoid spreading the deadly virus to other people. Adding that, despite contracting the virus he is still in a good physical condition.

“Well friends, I have tested positive for COVID-19..after been sick for 3days started taking my medication & I am in good physical condition. I’ll be in quarantine for the next 14days to ensure that I don’t transmit the virus to any1 else in the community & to protect every1 around me.

Wear masks 😷 guys and if you POSITIVE it’s not the END OF THE WORLD isolate take medicine kula vizuri lala Poa Jilinde wewe kwanza na linda Maisha ya wenzako ❤️ you all” reads Jamal Gaddafi’s announcement.

Akisa Wandera

Jamal’ positive status come days after his colleague Akisa Wandera also tested positive for Covid-19.

In her announcement, the KTN News Anchor said that the Covid-19 virus had shown her “terrible” things the past two weeks.

“Daily reminder to wear your mask and take all necessary precautions. That virus has shown me terrible things these past two weeks... But thank God we're almost fully recovered. Take care of yourselves,” she wrote.

Other media Personalities who have in the past contracted the virus include; Jeff Koinange, Ian Wafula, Stephen Letoo, Bonnie Musambi and Miss Katiwa among others.