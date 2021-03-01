KTN News anchor Akisa Wandera has for the first time opened up on her battle with the novel coronavirus disease.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ms Wandera said that the Covid-19 virus has shown her “terrible” things the past two weeks.

She also reminded Kenyans to wear their masks and take all the necessary precautions not to contract the coronavirus disease.

Akisa Wandera

Akisa noted that she is recovering well, and should be back on our screens soon.

“Daily reminder to wear your mask and take all necessary precautions. That virus has shown me terrible things these past two weeks... But thank God we're almost fully recovered. Take care of yourselves,” she wrote.

This is the first time Akisa Wandera has gone public with her battle with Covid-19, joining a list of other media personalities who publicly announced that they had contracted the virus.

Akisa Wandera

Some of the media personalities include; Jeff Koinange, Ian Wafula, Stephen Letoo, Bonnie Musambi and Miss Katiwa among others.