The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Lynet Okumu

KTN news anchor Zubeida Kananu shows off her teenage daughter, showering her with love on her birthday.

KTN Swahili news anchor and president of Kenya Editor's Guild, Zubeida Kananu
KTN Swahili news anchor and president of Kenya Editor's Guild, Zubeida Kananu

KTN Swahili anchor Zubeida Kananu Koome surprised her fans by offering them a rare peek into her personal life, introducing them to her family for the first time.

Recommended articles

Known for her reserved demeanor regarding her private affairs, Kananu's decision to share this intimate moment marks a significant departure from her usual discretion.

In a heartwarming gesture, Zubeida Kananu Koome took to her social media on March 15th to celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Zubeida Kananu
Media personality Zubeida Kananu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: They dug up information about my hubby & kids, I've never healed - Zubeida Kananu

For the first time, she posted a picture of her daughter, Nadia, on this special occasion, showering her with love and admiration.

In a lengthy birthday message, Kananu praised Nadia's talents and growth, humorously noting her daughter's newfound height surpassing her own.

She expressed pride in Nadia's achievements and offered words of encouragement for the future, emphasising her unwavering support and love as a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happy 13th Birthday, to my super talented, supermodel Nadia! Can’t believe you’re officially a teenager and also officially taller than me! Remember when you used to look up to me? Now I have to crane my neck to look up to you literally! It’s all good though; I’ll just blame it on your amazing growth spurt and pretend I’m getting younger by standing next to you!

"Nadia, you’re not just my daughter; you’re my “towering” inspiration, always reaching new heights in everything you do. Keep growing, both in height and in heart, because you’re destined for greatness. So, as you rock this new chapter, keep chasing your dreams, dancing like nobody’s watching, and remember, you’re loved more than you can imagine. Here’s to an epic year ahead filled with awesome moments, great music, and unforgettable memories! Love you," she said.

Media personality Zubeida Kananu
Media personality Zubeida Kananu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubeida Kananu's journey in the media industry is one characterized by dedication, perseverance, and remarkable achievements.

Beginning as an intern at Standard Media Group's KTN News in 2007, she steadily climbed the ranks, showcasing her journalistic prowess and commitment to excellence.

Over the years, Kananu distinguished herself as a prominent Swahili anchor, captivating audiences with her professionalism and insightful reporting.

Her contributions to the field were further recognized in 2022 when she made history by being elected as the President of the Kenya Editor Guild (KED), becoming the first female journalist to lead the organization.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Vybz Kartel's Biography: Early life, music, prison, life-threatening illness & 7 kids

Vybz Kartel's Biography: Early life, music, prison, life-threatening illness & 7 kids

Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

How Lenana Kariba's wife handles his intimate acting scenes

How Lenana Kariba's wife handles his intimate acting scenes

Lynn Ngugi lists qualities she loves most about her man

Lynn Ngugi lists qualities she loves most about her man

Daddy Owen astounded by Kenyans still flocking Kiptum's accident scene [Video]

Daddy Owen astounded by Kenyans still flocking Kiptum's accident scene [Video]

Netizens raise concerns over singer Mary Atieno's attire during a performance

Netizens raise concerns over singer Mary Atieno's attire during a performance

Simple Boy dumps wife after conceiving with another man

Simple Boy dumps wife after conceiving with another man

Singer Denno's wife speaks on the good & worst side of their marriage

Singer Denno's wife speaks on the good & worst side of their marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

Music producer Mavo on the Beat

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song