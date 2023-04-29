Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president [Full list of new officials]

The Standard Group journalist clinched the top seat garnering 72 votes against Sammy Muraya who had 36 votes.

Kananu who takes over from Churchill Otieno expressed her excitement at her victory vowing to serve the guild diligently.

"I am very happy and I lack words to express myself. When I joined, Churchill held my hand, he brought us together as colleagues. I make a commitment to serve you all and I promise not to let you down," Kananu said.

Prior to her election as president of the Kenya Editors Guild, Kananu served as the vice president guild, a position that has now been taken up by BBC's Ruth Nesoba.

Radio Africa's Francis Ng'ang'a was elected online council member while Linda bach, Millicent Owour, Toepista Nabusoba were elected council members for print, television and Radio respectively.

Prof George Nyabuga was elected the council representative for Academia.

New editors guild officials :

President: Zubeidah Kananu

Vice President: Ruth Nesoba

Francis Mureithi - Online

Linda bach - Print

Millicent Awuor - Television

Toepista Nabusoba - Radio

Prof George Nyabuga - Academia

Trustees

Arthur Okwemba & Martin Masai

What is the Kenya Editors Guild

The Kenya Editors’ Guild is the professional association for editors in Kenya, including senior print, broadcast and online editors, and scholars of journalism and media studies. The association and its members commit themselves to defend and promote media freedom and editorial independence; promote quality and ethical journalism.

Objectives of the Guild