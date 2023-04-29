The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president [Full list of new officials]

Amos Robi

Kananu beat Sammy Muraya from the Journalists for Human Rights to clinch the top seat of the guild

New Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu Koome
New Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu Koome

KTN News journalist Zubeida Kananu has been elected the new president of the Kenya Editors Guild.

The Standard Group journalist clinched the top seat garnering 72 votes against Sammy Muraya who had 36 votes.

Kananu who takes over from Churchill Otieno expressed her excitement at her victory vowing to serve the guild diligently.

"I am very happy and I lack words to express myself. When I joined, Churchill held my hand, he brought us together as colleagues. I make a commitment to serve you all and I promise not to let you down," Kananu said.

Prior to her election as president of the Kenya Editors Guild, Kananu served as the vice president guild, a position that has now been taken up by BBC's Ruth Nesoba.

Zubeida Kananu speaking during the Kenya Editors Guild elections
Zubeida Kananu speaking during the Kenya Editors Guild elections Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Africa's Francis Ng'ang'a was elected online council member while Linda bach, Millicent Owour, Toepista Nabusoba were elected council members for print, television and Radio respectively.

Prof George Nyabuga was elected the council representative for Academia.

New editors guild officials :

  • President: Zubeidah Kananu
  • Vice President: Ruth Nesoba
  • Francis Mureithi - Online
  • Linda bach - Print
  • Millicent Awuor - Television
  • Toepista Nabusoba - Radio
  • Prof George Nyabuga - Academia

Trustees

  • Arthur Okwemba & Martin Masai
Outgoing Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno
Outgoing Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno Pulse Live Kenya
The Kenya Editors’ Guild is the professional association for editors in Kenya, including senior print, broadcast and online editors, and scholars of journalism and media studies. The association and its members commit themselves to defend and promote media freedom and editorial independence; promote quality and ethical journalism.

Objectives of the Guild

  1. To promote standards of journalism, the independence of media and to advise members on issues of practical and ethical concern.
  2. To represent members’ interests in all matters of editorial and professional concern and interest.
  3. To monitor legislation on matters affecting the news media either directly or indirectly and to make appropriate representations to Parliament, regional assemblies and other organisations and authorities at all levels of government and public life.
  4. To interpret legislation and advisory notices to members and other organisations.
  5. To provide a forum for the discussion and resolution of challenges facing editors and to promote the objectives of the Guild.
  6. To network with other professional organisations.
  7. To help improve the quality of journalism through active support of education and training.
  8. To represent Kenya’s editors regionally and internationally.
  9. To recognise and reward editorial excellence.
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

