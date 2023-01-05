ADVERTISEMENT
KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

Amos Robi

Zubeida's mother was buried in December 2022

Zubeida Kananu Koome
Zubeida Kananu Koome

KTN News anchor Zubeida Kananu Koome has shared how she grieved her mother who passed on in December 2022.

Koome had grown her hair for over twenty years and said she cut her hair as a lesson she got from her mother’s demise.

Koome said she learnt that sometimes it's good to let go of things we value most, even though it may be hard and sometimes also takes time.

“Zub, you can’t be serious, don’t cut your hair. It’s been almost 20 years, and this is how we know you 😃 well, Yes, that’s the first reaction I got from the people that knew of the attachment I had with my hair when I finally decided to cut it.

Zubeida Koome Kananu
Zubeida Koome Kananu Zubeida Koome Kananu Pulse Live Kenya

"It’s in good faith I know, but from this, comes a lesson about life. We are sometimes tempted to hold onto things we value the most and not want to let go,” Zubeida said in a post on social media.

Kananu said she was still struggling to accept her mother’s passing on despite advice from friends to let her rest.

The journalist praised her late mother describing her as the pillar of her life and her best friend.

"It’s been more than a month since I lost my mum, I haven’t been able to let go, told myself that she’s still alive, and that’s what I still want to believe. It’s not right, I’ve been told, I should let her rest, I agree, but it’s not easy.

"I put on a brave face, but my pain is immense. She was not only my mum but also my best friend, my confidant, my pillar, my birthday mate, my everything. I know healing takes time, I won’t rush, I’ll take a day at a time and put my faith in God. My restorer, my redeemer, Abba father. He’ll get me out of this, that I know," she said.

Although 2022 ended on a low note, she had blissful moments including hosting of the Nairobi gubernatorial debate.

