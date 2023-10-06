Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Judith Wambura Mbibo, recognised by her stage name Lady Jaydee, is a celebrated Tanzanian singer renowned for her exceptional talent in R&B, Zouk, and Afro Pop music genres.
Birth and early life
Lady Jay Dee, a Tanzanian musical sensation, was born in the vibrant city of Shinyanga, Tanzania, on June 15, 1979, into a family of ten siblings.
Her father, the late Lameck Mbibo, and her mother, Martha Mbibo, played pivotal roles in her upbringing.
She embarked on her educational journey by completing her primary schooling at Bugoyi Primary School in Shinyanga.
Later, she pursued her secondary education at Zanaki Secondary School, where she continued to nurture her talents and eventually made her mark in the music industry.
Music career
The talented singer was once married to the renowned Tanzanian radio personality, Gardner Habash.
Their love story unfolded over four years before they exchanged vows. However, as time passed, their marital journey hit rocky shores.
Lady Jaydee decided to file for divorce, attributing the decision to issues such as alcoholism, infidelity, and emotional detachment.
Ultimately, the divorce proceedings reached their conclusion in 2016, marking the end of their union.
"My marriage didn't work out. I was not happy at all, and that's why I decided not to carry on. My husband was cheating on me and became a drunkard while I was working so hard and giving the relationship all that I could," Jaydee said.
Current boyfriend
Several months following her divorce, she entered into a relationship with Nigerian musician and producer Chibuikem Nwanegbo, widely recognised by his stage name, Spicy.
Their initial public appearance as a couple took place in December 2016 at the East Africa TV Awards in Tanzania, where they openly acknowledged their relationship.
