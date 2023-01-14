Award-winning journalist, Larry Madowo caused a stir on social media after linking up with fellow journalist, Edith Kimani and sharing a photo taken during their meeting on social media.
Photos of Larry Madowo bonding with Edith Kimani lights up social media
New year. Same me. Same bills. Same love - Edith Kimani
The photo showed the pair bonding with Edith captioning it with the words: "New year. Same me. Same bills. Same love. Larry Madowo amechange wallet lakini, so new spend".
The two journalists posed for the photo with Edith leaning and appearing to give Madowo a peck on the cheeks as the CNN smiled, clearly enjoying the moment.
Netizens weigh in
Netizens jumped in with many opining that the DW News anchor and the CNN journalist looked great together.
Below are some reactions to the photos of the pair bonding
Paulyne Kgladys: You too look great together!Wishing you all the best
Lernard Ndungu Mwangi: You're literally listening to that peck oooh you're already used to listening
Ella Manu: Whoever hangs out around beautiful women and doesn't say a thing will end up fetching water on their wedding day for them
Isabella Eunice: You always look good with Edith Kimani
Nyar Kingi: You both look great!
June Anyango: Aw! Cute. Wishing you both abundant blessings.
Min Agifty: Madowo (insert karapul accent) you look good with Edith
Rosemary Anyango: To love and to be loved is the greatest happiness of existance
Shaddy Solomon: A lake flowing towards the Mountain...flawlessly!
Egesa Wa Zainab: Mambo imechemka namna hii.
Elly Watts: I want to be like you when I grow up
