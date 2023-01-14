Photos of Larry Madowo bonding with Edith Kimani lights up social media

The photo showed the pair bonding with Edith captioning it with the words: "New year. Same me. Same bills. Same love. Larry Madowo amechange wallet lakini, so new spend".

The two journalists posed for the photo with Edith leaning and appearing to give Madowo a peck on the cheeks as the CNN smiled, clearly enjoying the moment.

Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens weigh in

Netizens jumped in with many opining that the DW News anchor and the CNN journalist looked great together.

Below are some reactions to the photos of the pair bonding

Paulyne Kgladys: You too look great together!Wishing you all the best

Lernard Ndungu Mwangi: You're literally listening to that peck oooh you're already used to listening

Ella Manu: Whoever hangs out around beautiful women and doesn't say a thing will end up fetching water on their wedding day for them

Isabella Eunice: You always look good with Edith Kimani

Nyar Kingi: You both look great!

June Anyango: Aw! Cute. Wishing you both abundant blessings.

Min Agifty: Madowo (insert karapul accent) you look good with Edith

Rosemary Anyango: To love and to be loved is the greatest happiness of existance

Shaddy Solomon: A lake flowing towards the Mountain...flawlessly!

Egesa Wa Zainab: Mambo imechemka namna hii.