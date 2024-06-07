Larry Madowo, Eddie Butita, and Ciru Muriuki's special tribute to Jahmby Koikai

Renowned journalist and former host of NTV's "The Trend," Larry Madowo, is set to a heartfelt return to the show for a special tribute episode honoring the late Jahmby Koikai.

Madowo, who now serves as an international correspondent for CNN, joined will be joining his former colleagues Ciru Muriuki, Jeff Mote, and Eddie Butita to celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved reggae MC and media personality.

Jahmby Koikai, who passed away on June 3, 2024, after a prolonged battle with endometriosis, was a pivotal member of "The Trend" commentary panel.

CNN correspondent Larry Madowo during a past visit to London Pulse Live Kenya

Her vibrant personality and passionate contributions left an indelible mark on her colleagues and the audience.

In recognition of her contributions, NTV organized this special episode to bring together those who shared the screen with her.

Following her death, Madowo shared details of their last interaction with the departed MC.

Larry Madowo expressed his deep admiration for Jahmby, reminiscing about the time they shared.

"Njambi, Fyah Mummah, Empress, Jaber! If I knew this was the last time I would see you, I would have hugged you a little longer, told you again how much I loved you. Nobody lived as fully as you did, loved as deeply or fought as hard. Rest well, my friend. Koma thaayū," he posted.

Life & times of Jahmby Koikai

Jahmby Koikai was a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, known for her reggae emceeing and founding Street Empire Entertainment.

She had a long career in media, hosting reggae shows and working with popular DJs. Jahmby was also the first manager of the group Sauti Sol, playing a significant role in their early career.

She was diagnosed with endometriosis at 13 and underwent multiple surgeries, using her journey to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.

Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Jahmby also pursued a political career, running for the Dagoretti South Parliamentary seat in 2022, focusing on youth employment, healthcare, and vulnerable populations.