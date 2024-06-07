The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Larry Madowo, Eddie Butita, and Ciru Muriuki's special tribute to Jahmby Koikai

Denis Mwangi

Larry Madowo, Eddie Butita, and Ciru Muriuki were Jahmby Koikai former colleagues at The Trend

Larry Madowo, Ciru Muriuki, Jeff Mote and Eddie Butita to feature on the Trend for special reunion show in honour of Jahmby Koikai
Larry Madowo, Ciru Muriuki, Jeff Mote and Eddie Butita to feature on the Trend for special reunion show in honour of Jahmby Koikai

Larry Madowo returns to The Trend for special reunion show in honour on Jahmby Koikai

Recommended articles

Renowned journalist and former host of NTV's "The Trend," Larry Madowo, is set to a heartfelt return to the show for a special tribute episode honoring the late Jahmby Koikai.

Madowo, who now serves as an international correspondent for CNN, joined will be joining his former colleagues Ciru Muriuki, Jeff Mote, and Eddie Butita to celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved reggae MC and media personality.

Jahmby Koikai, who passed away on June 3, 2024, after a prolonged battle with endometriosis, was a pivotal member of "The Trend" commentary panel.

ADVERTISEMENT
CNN correspondent Larry Madowo during a past visit to London
CNN correspondent Larry Madowo during a past visit to London CNN correspondent Larry Madowo during a past visit to London Pulse Live Kenya

Her vibrant personality and passionate contributions left an indelible mark on her colleagues and the audience.

In recognition of her contributions, NTV organized this special episode to bring together those who shared the screen with her.

Following her death, Madowo shared details of their last interaction with the departed MC.

Larry Madowo expressed his deep admiration for Jahmby, reminiscing about the time they shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Njambi, Fyah Mummah, Empress, Jaber! If I knew this was the last time I would see you, I would have hugged you a little longer, told you again how much I loved you. Nobody lived as fully as you did, loved as deeply or fought as hard. Rest well, my friend. Koma thaayū," he posted.

Jahmby Koikai was a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, known for her reggae emceeing and founding Street Empire Entertainment.

She had a long career in media, hosting reggae shows and working with popular DJs. Jahmby was also the first manager of the group Sauti Sol, playing a significant role in their early career.

She was diagnosed with endometriosis at 13 and underwent multiple surgeries, using her journey to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jahmby Koikai
Jahmby Koikai Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Jahmby also pursued a political career, running for the Dagoretti South Parliamentary seat in 2022, focusing on youth employment, healthcare, and vulnerable populations.

Her legacy continues to inspire others through her advocacy for improved healthcare resources and women's health issues

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

Larry Madowo, Eddie Butita, and Ciru Muriuki's special tribute to Jahmby Koikai

Larry Madowo, Eddie Butita, and Ciru Muriuki's special tribute to Jahmby Koikai

Burning Spear, Gramps Morgan & D Major's tribute to Jahmby Koikai

Burning Spear, Gramps Morgan & D Major's tribute to Jahmby Koikai

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on the Bahatis' Sh47M show

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on the Bahatis' Sh47M show

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Actress Foi Wambui

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy