Larry Madowo's Biography: Age, family, education, media career, awards & girlfriend

Two months later, Madowo was promoted to the Networks’ International correspondent and days later, he was handed the news anchor role at CNN, taking care of their weekly news bulletin program ‘One World'.

Pulse Live Kenya

Larry Madowo's early life

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Personality Larry Madowo was born on July 14, 1987, in Barding village in Siaya County.

He lost his father in 1994 when he was 7 years old. His mother, Treazer Anyango Madowo, was a primary school teacher and a divisional Knut official.

Madowo’s mother passed on in 2001 leaving Larry Madowo and his only sister Liz Madowo orphans. His sister Liz Madowo a graduate of Moi University, is a stylist as well as a fashion blogger.

Larry Madowo's education

Madowo attended Usingo and Karapul primary schools where he sat for his KCPE examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He later enrolled at Saint Gabriel’s Seminary in Kisumu where he undertook his O-Level education. He had dreamt of becoming a Catholic Priest.

However, after high school, Madowo changed his mind about joining the priesthood and instead enrolled for a Communications degree at Daystar University (Athi River Campus) in 2006.

Madowo eventually dropped out of college a year and a half down his degree course after he failed to raise the required school fees. He opted for freelance writing plus supermarket promotions to make a few coins from himself.

Larry Madowo returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication degree from Daystar University in June 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In May 2021, the Media Personality graduated from Columbia University in New York with a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism.

Larry Madowo's media career

Larry Madowo’s first attempt into the media industry flopped big time, after failing his first interview at Y-FM the now Hot96.

After failing the interview at Hot96, Larry went to sell tea and mandazi at his aunt’s kiosk in Gikomba Market to make ends meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My first job straight out of high school was selling tea and mandazi at Gikomba. I was there for almost a year," he revealed in a past interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 2007, Larry Madowo interned for a Naivasha-based vernacular radio station Bahasha FM reading news in English.

He was then laid off amidst the 2007/2008 post-election violence because the station was not making money. In a 2015 interview with Jeff Koinange Larry said that the station still owes him Sh60, 000.

Later on, he joined Kenya Television Network (KTN) as a trainee reporter. Afterward, he launched and anchored Kenya’s first daytime business program 'KTN Financial Markets Live' as well as 'KTN Business Today'.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pioneered the use of social media on Kenyan television and was responsible for the formation of the KTN Kenya Facebook and X pages before any other media house in the country had a social media presence.

Pulse Live Kenya

After 3 years, he left KTN for NTV in October 2010. At NTV Madowo was a business news anchor, reporter, and editor. Here he launched the critically acclaimed 'PM Live' and hosted the weekly magazine show 'Money Matters'.

Larry's comeback on NTV

In May 2012, Larry joined the South African-based CNBC Africa as one of the main anchors and pioneered the show 'Eye on Kenya' which aired on prime time.

ADVERTISEMENT

His stay at CNBC Africa only lasted a few months and in December 2012, he went back to NTV as the technology editor and news anchor.

During his second time at NTV Kenya, he also freelanced for various global news outlets including CNN International, France 24 English, the BBC, and Public Radio International. He also hosted the 'Trend' and 'Sider Bar'.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was also a columnist with Daily Nation and in 2018 when the newspaper declined to publish a column critical of the Kenyan government's shutdown of four major private TV stations, the opinion piece was published on the CNN website.

He terminated his column and became a contributing columnist for the Washington Post's Global Opinions page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry joins the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

On 11 April 2018, Larry Madowo joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as their Business Editor in Africa.

He was tasked to lead a team of business journalists based in Nairobi, London, Lagos, Dakar, and Johannesburg.

At that particular time, he appeared on BBC World TV, BBC World Service Radio, BBC News channel in the UK, and BBC Radio 4 as a reporter or commentator on African business.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 5, 2020, Madowo got the opportunity to anchor his first-ever BBC World News bulletin.

Larry Madowo joins CNN

In May 2021, Larry Madowo joined Cable News Network (CNN), as their Nairobi-based correspondent.

Two months later, Madowo was promoted to the Networks’ International correspondent, a role that saw him move back to Atlanta- Georgia, in the United States of America.

Days later, he was handed the News anchor role at CNN, taking care of their weekly news bulleting program ‘One World'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Madowo has interviewed the world's most prominent people including presidents, world-famous artists, global CEOs, and Sophia the Robot.

In September 2020, he excited Kenyans following his interview with World’s billionaire Bill Gates.

Pulse Live Kenya

Awards received by Larry Madowo

In March 2020, Madowo was named among 115 Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum under their tag the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 20119, Larry Madowo was listed among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards.

In December 2020, Madowo, again added another fete to his name, after being voted among the Most Influential Africans by the New African Magazine.

On November 6, 2019, in London, a radio documentary Madowo presented on the Chinese-built railway in Kenya won the Daily Journalism, category at the Association of International Broadcasting Awards.

Pulse Live Kenya

On April 9, 2019, he was named among the 2019–2020 Knight-Bagehot Fellows at Columbia University.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 29 July 2019, Madowo took a sabbatical from the BBC for his fellowship at Columbia Journalism School.

He was also crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

Larry Madowo's girlfriend

Larry Madowo has managed to keep his relationship life out of the limelight.

However, the journalist and Edith Kimani could be dating if their actions are anything to go by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The two left Kenyans talking in October 2021 after they posed together in very suggestive photos.