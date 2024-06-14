The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Larry Madowo's tribute to Jahmby, how they met & her struggles during 'The Trend'

Amos Robi

Larry drew immense inspiration from Jahmby’s ability to live fully and meaningfully despite her health challenges

Larry Madowo during the memorial service for the late Jahmby Koikai
Larry Madowo during the memorial service for the late Jahmby Koikai
  • Larry Madowo paid a heartfelt tribute to his departed friend and colleague Jahmby Koikai
  • Jahmby's ability to live fully and meaningfully despite her health challenges was a major inspiration for Larry
  • She was a news anchor, radio host, and DJ fluent in French and with two degrees

In a heartfelt tribute, CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo on June 13, honoured his departed friend and former colleague at NTV, Jahmby Koikai.

Reflecting on their shared journey, Madowo’s tribute was filled with nostalgia and admiration for Jahmby, who touched many lives with her resilience and infectious spirit despite her health struggles.

Madowo recounted their first meeting at Daystar University and their subsequent reconnection at Nation Media Group.

When he had the opportunity to expand the panel for 'The Trend', Jahmby was his first choice.

"My whole brief to them was, ‘Listen, we are going to do this thing. It's an experiment. If it fails, we’ve tried. If it succeeds, great.’ And Jahmby brought her full self to the show," Madowo recalled.

Larry Madowo and the late Jahmby Koikai during their days on NTV
Larry Madowo and the late Jahmby Koikai during their days on NTV

READ: I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

Her vibrant personality often left the crew in stitches, even in the most serious moments.

Jahmby’s journey was marked by immense challenges. She battled endometriosis, a condition that often left her in excruciating pain.

Despite this, she radiated joy and positivity. Madowo shared how Jahmby would sometimes struggle through the week, yet she would bring laughter and joy to viewers when the cameras rolled.

"She was a light to many people, and that is the thing I remember most about Jahmby," Madowo said. Her ability to shine amidst her pain left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Media personality Jahmby Koikai
Media personality Jahmby Koikai

READ: Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata Cemetery

Her accomplishments were numerous and varied. By the time she joined 'The Trend', Jahmby had already made her mark as a news anchor, radio host, and DJ.

Fluent in French and holding two degrees, she was a multi-talented individual who lived life to the fullest. Madowo emphasised that despite being only a year older, Jahmby lived multiple lifetimes in her brief time on earth.

"She inspired me to live fully, to live meaningfully, and to die empty. I think she did," Madowo reflected.

Jahmby's life is a testament to the resilience and the impact one can have despite personal battles. Her legacy continues to inspire those who knew her and those who were touched by her work.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
READ: 4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

As Madowo paid tribute to Jahmby, the sentiment was clear, her memory will be cherished, and her spirit of joy and resilience will continue to inspire many.

