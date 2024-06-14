Larry Madowo's tribute to Jahmby, how they met & her struggles during 'The Trend'

In a heartfelt tribute, CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo on June 13, honoured his departed friend and former colleague at NTV, Jahmby Koikai.

Reflecting on their shared journey, Madowo’s tribute was filled with nostalgia and admiration for Jahmby, who touched many lives with her resilience and infectious spirit despite her health struggles.

Madowo recounted their first meeting at Daystar University and their subsequent reconnection at Nation Media Group.

When he had the opportunity to expand the panel for 'The Trend', Jahmby was his first choice.

"My whole brief to them was, ‘Listen, we are going to do this thing. It's an experiment. If it fails, we’ve tried. If it succeeds, great.’ And Jahmby brought her full self to the show," Madowo recalled.

Her vibrant personality often left the crew in stitches, even in the most serious moments.

Jahmby’s journey was marked by immense challenges. She battled endometriosis, a condition that often left her in excruciating pain.

Despite this, she radiated joy and positivity. Madowo shared how Jahmby would sometimes struggle through the week, yet she would bring laughter and joy to viewers when the cameras rolled.

"She was a light to many people, and that is the thing I remember most about Jahmby," Madowo said. Her ability to shine amidst her pain left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Her accomplishments were numerous and varied. By the time she joined 'The Trend', Jahmby had already made her mark as a news anchor, radio host, and DJ.

Fluent in French and holding two degrees, she was a multi-talented individual who lived life to the fullest. Madowo emphasised that despite being only a year older, Jahmby lived multiple lifetimes in her brief time on earth.

"She inspired me to live fully, to live meaningfully, and to die empty. I think she did," Madowo reflected.

Jahmby's life is a testament to the resilience and the impact one can have despite personal battles. Her legacy continues to inspire those who knew her and those who were touched by her work.

