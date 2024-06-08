The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata

Lynet Okumu

Jahmby Koikai's father speaks out for the first time about her illness and the important reason she'll be buried at Lang'ata.

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8
A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8
  • Jahmby Koikai passed away after a long struggle with endometriosis
  • Her father praised her resilience and dedication to everything she set her mind to
  • Jahmby's last wish was for her ongoing projects to continue, especially her bid for the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat

For the first time, Jahmby Koikai's father has opened up about his late daughter's illness and her final wish.

Speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8, he revealed why she will be laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery and shared touching memories of their last moments.

Jahmby Koikai passed away during treatment at Nairobi Hospital on June 24, 2024, after a long struggle with endometriosis.

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8
A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jahmby Koikai's Biography: 15-year media career, managing Sauti Sol & her legacy

Her father described the experience as incredibly tough for the entire family. He praised Jahmby for her resilience and dedication to everything she set her mind to.

“It was not easy to see my daughter suffer and watch the doctors try their best to treat her,” he said. “They did everything they could, but in the end, she could not be healed.

“Jahmby was a very diligent person. When she decided to do something, she pursued it with great attention and effort. She was very hardworking,” he said.

He expressed deep sorrow over losing his daughter at such a young age, noting that parents should not have to bury their children.

“It is very sad to bury a child who is still young because it is not the father who should bury the child; it is the child who should bury the father.”

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Ruto can honour departed warrior's legacy

He recounted the heavy burden of seeing his daughter in pain and the difficult times they faced as a family.

“Seeing my daughter suffer was a heavy burden. To see that she went to the hospital and did not come out was not an easy journey, especially for her mother, who was with her.”

Jahmby's father spoke about the support she received from her family, particularly her mother, who stayed by her side throughout her illness.

“She went to the hospital and came out. The family, especially her mother, was with her, ensuring all her needs were met.”

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Despite the hardship, Jahmby had a strong support system, including many friends who came forward to help plan her funeral and ensure everything was organized properly.

“She had many friends who have come forward to help plan her funeral and volunteered to see how they can organize things to go smoothly.”

Jahmby’s father also revealed her last wish, which was for her ongoing projects to continue.

She had expressed a desire for her initiatives to carry on, a wish that motivated her bid for the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat.

“She said if her projects could continue, she would be happy. That was her reason for running for the Dagoreti North parliamentary seat.”

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya
Jahmby Koikai leaves behind a legacy of resilience and dedication. Her battle with endometriosis and her commitment to her projects have inspired many.

Her father explained why she will be laid to rest at Lang'ata cemetery

“The memorial service will be on Thursday, and more details will come before the burial on Friday at Lang'ata Cemetery. She will be buried there because her grandmother is buried there, and the family wanted her to be laid to rest close to her,” he said.

