Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata

For the first time, Jahmby Koikai's father has opened up about his late daughter's illness and her final wish.

Speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8, he revealed why she will be laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery and shared touching memories of their last moments.

Jahmby Koikai's dad praises her strength

Jahmby Koikai passed away during treatment at Nairobi Hospital on June 24, 2024, after a long struggle with endometriosis.

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Her father described the experience as incredibly tough for the entire family. He praised Jahmby for her resilience and dedication to everything she set her mind to.

“It was not easy to see my daughter suffer and watch the doctors try their best to treat her,” he said. “They did everything they could, but in the end, she could not be healed.

“Jahmby was a very diligent person. When she decided to do something, she pursued it with great attention and effort. She was very hardworking,” he said.

He expressed deep sorrow over losing his daughter at such a young age, noting that parents should not have to bury their children.

“It is very sad to bury a child who is still young because it is not the father who should bury the child; it is the child who should bury the father.”

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

How family supported Jahmby Koikai

He recounted the heavy burden of seeing his daughter in pain and the difficult times they faced as a family.

“Seeing my daughter suffer was a heavy burden. To see that she went to the hospital and did not come out was not an easy journey, especially for her mother, who was with her.”

Jahmby's father spoke about the support she received from her family, particularly her mother, who stayed by her side throughout her illness.

“She went to the hospital and came out. The family, especially her mother, was with her, ensuring all her needs were met.”

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the hardship, Jahmby had a strong support system, including many friends who came forward to help plan her funeral and ensure everything was organized properly.

“She had many friends who have come forward to help plan her funeral and volunteered to see how they can organize things to go smoothly.”

Jahmby Koikai's last wish to dad

Jahmby’s father also revealed her last wish, which was for her ongoing projects to continue.

She had expressed a desire for her initiatives to carry on, a wish that motivated her bid for the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat.

“She said if her projects could continue, she would be happy. That was her reason for running for the Dagoreti North parliamentary seat.”

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Why Jahmby Koikai will be laid to rest at Lang'ata cemetery

Jahmby Koikai leaves behind a legacy of resilience and dedication. Her battle with endometriosis and her commitment to her projects have inspired many.

Her father explained why she will be laid to rest at Lang'ata cemetery