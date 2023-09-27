The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o forced to halt training with the National Assembly basketball team

Amos Robi

Jalang'o won't train with the team until he is cleared to resume

Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team
Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team

Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour, will be taking a hiatus from training with the National Assembly basketball team due to a left leg injury.

Recommended articles

The injury occurred during a team training session on Tuesday, September 26, necessitating immediate medical attention. Jalang'o received initial first aid treatment on the court's sidelines before seeking further medical evaluation.

"First injury of the season, am ruled out," Jalang'o announced.

Taking to social media, the MP shared a photo of himself at the hospital, where he underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to assess the extent of the injury, initially believed to be minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thought it was a small injury, smiling into the MRI machine," Jalang'o remarked.

Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team
Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing life during foreign trip this week

The National Assembly basketball team, comprised of Members of Parliament, actively participates in the annual inter-parliamentary games alongside their counterparts from the region.

These games are held on a rotational basis among member states and serve to strengthen inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sporting events in which MPs partake include football, basketball, athletics, volleyball, netball, and darts for people living with disabilities.

These competitions provide a platform for lawmakers to not only showcase their athletic prowess but also foster camaraderie and diplomacy among parliamentarians from different nations in the East African Region.

In 2022, the inter-parliamentary games were hosted in Juba, South Sudan, where parliamentarians from the seven member states converged to compete and build relationships.

These regional competitions offer MPs a unique opportunity to represent their respective nations on the sports field.

Peter Salasya during the inter-parliamentary games in Juba, South Suda
Peter Salasya during the inter-parliamentary games in Juba, South Suda Peter Salasya during the inter-parliamentary games in Juba, South Suda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jalang’o rehires employee who stole his money in 2022

In the 2022 edition, Jalang'o made his maiden appearance representing the Kenya National Assembly in basketball. Others like Mumias MP Peter Salasya took part in athletics.

Apart from the regional contests, MPs often engage in friendly competitions among themselves, contributing to a sense of unity and collaboration beyond legislative matters.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muthoni Mukiri: How to successfully borrow money from your guy

Muthoni Mukiri: How to successfully borrow money from your guy

Jalang'o forced to halt training with the National Assembly basketball team

Jalang'o forced to halt training with the National Assembly basketball team

Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua gets Sh420,000 cash

Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua gets Sh420,000 cash

'Sound of Freedom': Jim Caviesel's new movie is inspired by real-life experiences of an activist

'Sound of Freedom': Jim Caviesel's new movie is inspired by real-life experiences of an activist

Story behind Dennis Ombachi's tag name 'Roaming Chef'

Story behind Dennis Ombachi's tag name 'Roaming Chef'

King Kalala opens up about marriage & dreams of having 7 kids

King Kalala opens up about marriage & dreams of having 7 kids

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Please be thorough with investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Kenyan singer Juliani

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Classmate's actors Stephen Odongo 'Atito'

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film