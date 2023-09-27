Jalang'o forced to halt training with the National Assembly basketball team

The injury occurred during a team training session on Tuesday, September 26, necessitating immediate medical attention. Jalang'o received initial first aid treatment on the court's sidelines before seeking further medical evaluation.

"First injury of the season, am ruled out," Jalang'o announced.

Taking to social media, the MP shared a photo of himself at the hospital, where he underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to assess the extent of the injury, initially believed to be minor.

"Thought it was a small injury, smiling into the MRI machine," Jalang'o remarked.

Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team Pulse Live Kenya

The National Assembly basketball team, comprised of Members of Parliament, actively participates in the annual inter-parliamentary games alongside their counterparts from the region.

These games are held on a rotational basis among member states and serve to strengthen inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

The sporting events in which MPs partake include football, basketball, athletics, volleyball, netball, and darts for people living with disabilities.

These competitions provide a platform for lawmakers to not only showcase their athletic prowess but also foster camaraderie and diplomacy among parliamentarians from different nations in the East African Region.

In 2022, the inter-parliamentary games were hosted in Juba, South Sudan, where parliamentarians from the seven member states converged to compete and build relationships.

These regional competitions offer MPs a unique opportunity to represent their respective nations on the sports field.

Peter Salasya during the inter-parliamentary games in Juba, South Suda Pulse Live Kenya

In the 2022 edition, Jalang'o made his maiden appearance representing the Kenya National Assembly in basketball. Others like Mumias MP Peter Salasya took part in athletics.