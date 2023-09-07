Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Jalang'o and Ojienda were one of the lawmakers who were expelled from the party after the party accused them of violating the party constitution and the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting rival political parties.

In response to the expulsion, Jalang'o shared a memorable photo of him carrying a box with documents during the 2022 Presidential Election Petition hearing and quoted a Bible verse that said that it was hurting for him to be expelled from the party.

“No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide a way of escape, so that you may be able to endure it. CORINTHIANS 10:13,” he shared.

Lang'ata MP Jalang'o carrying a box with documents during the 2022 Presidential Election Petition Lang'ata MP Jalang'o carrying a box with documents during the 2022 Presidential Election Petition Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Senator Ojienda said that his expulsion from ODM would not deter him from working with President William Ruto.

“My Party has today expelled me for working with President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the President,” he said.

Other legislators who were kicked out from ODM alongside Jalang’o and Ojienda are Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem) Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

Mark Ogolla Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo), who faced similar accusations, were reprimanded and directed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days.

They were also required to pay a fine of Sh1 million each within sixty days.

The ODM NEC resolved that Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris should be reprimanded for her defiance of the party's position on the Finance Bill 2023.

Esther Passaris Esther Passaris Pulse Live Kenya