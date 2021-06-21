Catherine Kasavuli comes out retirement to join KBC & Kenyans cant keep calm

On Monday, Kenyans On Twitter, made the legendary Kasavuli a trending topic after it emerged that she was among the new faces tasked to propel KBC to its vibrant and authoritative nature as a National Broadcaster.

Many expressed excitements in saying the Media Personality back at what she does best, years after exiting the media industry to pave way for new blood.

Kasavuli will be hosting a new show dubbed ‘Legend Edition’ every Saturday on KBC Channel 1.

Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

Retirement

In 2015, the 59-year old news anchor retired from the limelight to work behind the screens.

She was the first female news anchor in the country and has previously worked with; KBC, Citizen TV and Kenya Television Network (KTN)and Mediamax owned station K24.

After being at KTN for 17 years, Kasavuli left the station in 2007 to join Citizen TV, a station owned by Royal Media Services.

At that particular time, she was part of the mass exodus that saw a number of high-profile news anchors such as Swaleh Mdoe and Louie Otieno leave the Standard Group for Citizen TV.

At Royal Media Services, she rose to the position of corporate affairs manager, before leaving for K24 where she later retired from the limelight in 2015.

The Journey

Catherine Kasavuli’s journey in the media industry begun way back in 1980 as a radio continuity announcer thanks to her uncle who was keen to listen to her reading the bible and praying every time. She began her career earning Sh.1500 monthly salary (continuity announcer).

The Television beauty later joined TV in 1985 and she was among the few who saw KTN go on air for the first time in 1990.

She later joined the prestigious Kenya Institute of Mass Communication after she realized she was green and needed some professional training.

The glamourous news presenter’s most elevated moment is when she coordinated the grand visit of Barack Obama who was then a Senator in the United States.

After retiring from TV a few years ago, she founded Kasavuli Media Group Limited which is a parent company of 5 other subsidiary companies. Among them is a finishing school for broad casters that fine tunes anchors and an arm that takes care of etiquette.

KBC unveils list of Veteran news anchors ahead of their much anticipated re-launch Pulse Live Kenya

Veterans

Seasoned Media Personalities who have joined the State Broadcaster ahead of their much anticipated re-launch include; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.