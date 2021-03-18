Legendary Media Personality Jimmi Gathu has become the latest addition to the KTN family, as he joins the Mombasa Road based Media House with a new show dubbed Doctors’ Practice.

Doctors’ Practice is a one hour health talk show that will be covering various health issues from four perspectives namely; Insurance, Nutrition, Care and treatment including pharmacy.

The show will be out to educate the masses on matters health as he (Jimmi) interviews Health experts, who will give insights on health related topics.

A description of the shows reads “A one-hour health talk show covering various health issues from four perspectives namely Insurance, Nutrition, Care and treatment including pharmacy”

“This Saturday afternoon on KTN! All you need to know about cervical cancer! And why us Men MUST pay attention! Shocking revelations! #workflow #MunguNiMsoh. This week on Doctors' Practice! #BackOnTv #MunguNiMsoh #workflow”

Jimmi Gathu

Media Liaison

In July 2019, the Veteran Media Personality was appointed as the new Media Liaison officer for the Musalia Mudavadi Centre.

The former Citizen TV news anchor, was been handed the sole responsibility of organizing and handling all media relations which include, interviews and press engagements for Hon. Musalia Mudavadi.

TV Career

Jimmi’s last hurrah on television was at K24 before he left in 2014 to join Nation FM as the host of the State of the Nation morning show.

Before K24, Jimmi launched Kenya’s first breakfast show ‘Power Breakfast’ (Citizen TV) alongside Kobi Kihara, marking the dawn of a new era in Kenyan TV.

Jimmi Gathu with Mudavadi (Instagram)

Ms President

He also worked at Capital FM as a music show host where he hosted shows like Rap’Em, Kass Kass, Rastrut, Jam-a-Delic and Rythmix.

In 2019 he was the host of ‘Ms President’, a reality TV show that used to air on KTN from 8-9 pm.

Own Media House

In 2018, Jimmi Gathu was given the green light to open and run his own TV station by Communication Authority of Kenya.

’Hi! Just got my TV license and I’m now looking for investors. If interested, kindly send me your email. Cheers!’’ shared Jimmi Gathu

The Radio and TV personality was among four people who had applied for broadcast licenses back in 2017.