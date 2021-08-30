Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Asmali took to Twitter to claim that Kaikai did not make reference to Wanjigi’s family’s political background during the interview, constituting to poor interview skills.

“Linus Kaikai didn’t even bother to research that Wanjigi grew up around politics. His father, Maina Wanjigi served as an MP for Kamukunji and Cabinet Minister in Kenya's first two Cabinets. That he’s an alumnus of St. Mary's School. Selling him as a hustler is a betrayal,” the Twitter bigwig and PR and communication specialist lashed out.

In response, Kaikai had a witty clap back, in which he asked Asmali a rhetorical question.

“Eero Ahmed, how would you feel if your driving skills were judged by how well your father rode camels?” the Citizen TV Director of Innovation posted back.

Two hours later the Asmali Media CEO ate humble pie and warmed up to Kaikai by posting a photo of them together to bury the hatchet.

“My friend Linus is a good journalist by the way,” posted the self-proclaimed mayor of Eastleigh who enjoys over 295,000 followers on Twitter.

In the hour-long interview with Wanjigi, Linus Kaikai asked the businessman about his association with past government and the roles he played behind the curtains as well as his ambition to become the next president of Kenya.

Wanjigi also explained why a cache of firearms was found in his home when police conducted a raid in 2017.

“Those are licensed weapons, licensed by the govt. I am no different to other Kenyans with licenses. I do not carry the weapons on me. I am not a fan of guns at all,” the tycoon responded.

He also disclosed that the Standard Gauge Railway was initially supposed to cost Sh55 billion from Mombasa to Malaba but so far, over Sh300 billion has already been spent.

“SGR became a government project, the intention was for it to be a public-private partnership. The Chinese had given money, I suggested it be re-allocated to roads. I am a businessman, I want to make money. The debt we have of the railway is phenomenal.