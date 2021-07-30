How Massawe Japanni’s lavish Birthday party went down (Photos)

The queen of Swahili Radio was turning 39 years old and being the lover of finer things in life an exquisite party had to go down.

The invite only Birthday party was graced by her close friends and colleagues from Radio Africa Group. Among those who turned to celebrate Massawe’s Birthday are; Kamene Goro, Teacher Wanjiku, Amina Abdi Rabar, Charity Muringa, Nelly, Linah Ayeka, Kui Karingithi, Nzioki Musau, Mumo Glam, Safari Brown, , Daisy Njiru, Naom Nyaboke, Tinah Masika Ngema and Ivynne Aiden Muthoni.

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Before the Party, Ms Japanni had penned down a beautiful note to herself.

“39 it is!!!!!

As I teeter towards 4th floor while doing my last dance with my 30's...I thank God for Love. I thank God for Life. I thank God for Family, Friends. Most of all...I thank God for the numerous beginnings... New chapters...and the grace to learn from old ones. Thank you God for another new beginning! #Sunsetofmythirties #bestinswahiliradio” wrote Massawe Japanni.

“So @kamenegoro and my girls have decided it’s going down @the_uptown_local .

Ladies July’s cold has got nothing on us , see you as we celebrate sunset of the thirties” she wrote in a separate post.

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Colleagues in the Media Industry and fans had earlier on showered Massawe with lovely birthday messages.

Photos.

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Messages

talliaoyando “Happy Birthday Mrs Japanni ❤️”

terryannechebet “Happy Birthday Girl!! 🔥🔥🔥”

pierramakenaofficial “Happy birthday hun”

nazizihirji “Happy birthday ❤🎂🥳 more blessings”

wangechi.muriuki “Happy birthday hun ❤️❤️❤️. 🥂 to many more”

yourhealth_ke “Happy happy birthday Queen 👑👑”

tetyoo_tornado “Happy birthday to you MJ❤️❤️❤️”