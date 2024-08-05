Lulu Hassan disables comments after bold remarks on Joho's vetting

On Sunday, Lulu Hassan took to Instagram to congratulate Joho on his performance during the vetting process.

Despite the final outcome of the vetting not yet being announced, Hassan expressed pride in Joho’s presentation, remarking, "Super proud of you Kaka mkubwa ...Mungu akutangulie (Super proud of you Big Brother... May God go before you)."

Notably, Lulu Hassan disabled the comment section on her post, possibly to avoid any controversial discussions or negative feedback.

Rashid Abdallah also shared a video on his social media platforms that highlighted a key moment from Joho’s vetting session.

During the session, Joho addressed concerns about his educational background and suitability for the position.

He noted that individuals from the Coast region often face undue skepticism and prejudice.

“Many people from the Coast are underrated and doubted,” Joho remarked. “People from the Coast are as qualified as any other Kenyans.”

Rashid Abdallah expressed support for Joho’s comments, highlighting the persistent stereotypes faced by individuals from the Coast.

He stated, "Hii dhana imetufika wengi na haipendezi kwa kweli. Asante Joho kwa kuliweka hili wazi (This notion has reached many of us and it’s truly unpleasant. Thank you, Joho, for clarifying this)."

Both Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdallah’s public endorsements come at a time when Joho’s nomination is under scrutiny.

The National Assembly Committee is expected to release its final decision on Joho’s nomination in the coming days.

The couple is said to be friends of the former Mombasa Governor. In 2021, Joho sent a surprise happy birthday cake to Rashid which was delivered during a live bulletin.