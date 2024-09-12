The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids

Lynet Okumu

Street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo shares why she prefers men who are already fathers.

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'
Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'
Fast-rising street model and fashionista Caycee Mboya, popularly known by her stage name Lupita Nyar Kisumo, has shared her thoughts on her type of man.

The tall, dark beauty, known for turning heads on the streets with her striking looks and modelling talent, revealed that she has been single for three years and is now ready to find a partner who meets her specific standards.

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke on September 11, Lupita Nyar Kisumo spoke about her journey in music, expressing her desire to explore Gospel music.

“I am venturing into Gospel music, by the way. That's my calling. I've always had it but assumed it for the longest time. But the Lord keeps pushing me,” she said, emphasising her commitment to her new musical direction.

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'
Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo' Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo' Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one also shared that she has been single for the past three years, choosing to focus on herself and her child during this time. “I have been single for some 3 years. I was giving myself some time because I am a young parent and I have been focusing on my child,” she explained.

Although she’s not actively searching for a relationship, Lupita remains open to finding the right person if they meet her criteria.

“For now, I won't say I'm searching, but if I find a man with the qualifications I'm looking for, then maybe… I’m looking for a prayer partner,” she added.

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'
Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo' Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo' Pulse Live Kenya

Lupita is clear about what she wants in a partner. For her, a man must respect God and share her spiritual values.

“He has to be a man that respects the Lord. Someone I can hold hands with in the middle of the night and pray,” she said, highlighting the importance of having a spiritual connection with her future partner.

Beyond spirituality, Lupita values kindness and leadership in a man. “I also appreciate someone who is strict on me. I mean, I'm too free, and a guy that is kind to everyone,” she shared.

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'
Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo' Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo' Pulse Live Kenya

Lupita also expressed her openness to polygamy, stating that she accepts it as long as the man understands his responsibilities.

“I accept polygamy… Someone who already knows their responsibility… Someone who knows they should take care of kids,” she explained. For Lupita, a man should be able to protect, provide, and lead without needing constant reminders.

Lupita also emphasised the importance of her partner being a father.

“I also want a father. I cannot date someone who is not a father… I have to see how you are interacting with your children. Children are blessings. I have to see before I decide that one day I will add you one,” she said, noting that she wants to ensure her partner has experience with and values family life.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
