Meet Lupita look-alike turning heads in Kenyan towns through street modelling

With her striking height and fearless approach to street modelling, Nyakisumo has carved a niche for herself in the fashion world, garnering fair recognition.

The Kisumu-born model shared her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim.

Reflecting on her early passion for visibility, Nyakisumo reminisced about her foray into modelling during her primary school years.

Her trajectory took a significant turn when she was crowned Miss Nyabisawa during her high school years, a title she held for two consecutive years before relinquishing it to focus on her studies.

However, life after high school posed challenges as Nyakisumo navigated the hardships of financial instability without parental support.

Undeterred by adversity, Nyakisumo explored various jobs, including working as a househelp and in restaurants, to sustain herself.

Determined to pursue her dreams, she enrolled in college, where she reignited her passion for modelling and embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

Transitioning from college to becoming her own brand, Nyakisumo's breakthrough moment arrived during a viral incident in Eldoret earlier this year.

While preparing for a wardrobe change, she captured the attention of passersby who quickly recognized her talent, resulting in a flurry of videos and newfound fame.

Since then, Nyakisumo has become a familiar face on the streets of towns across the country, captivating audiences with her unconventional approach to modelling. Additionally, she has ventured into influencing gigs, leveraging her growing popularity to expand her horizons.

Model Lupita Nyakisumo and Radio Presenter Mzazi Willy Tuva Pulse Live Kenya