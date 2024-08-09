The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Lynet Okumu

Lupita marks 3rd birthday for her cat Yoyo with a touch of elegance.

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday

U.S.- based Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o, who has celebrated a special milestone for her beloved cat, Yoyo.

Recommended articles

The adorable feline just turned three years old, and Lupita couldn’t hide her excitement.

The award-winning actress took to her social media accounts to share the joyous occasion with her fans, posting several photos of the birthday celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup

In the pictures, Lupita looked radiant in a bright yellow dress, complemented by a matching flower crown on her head.

She was all smiles as she cradled Yoyo, clearly overjoyed by the special day. The room was decorated with a large gold 'Happy Birthday' banner, surrounded by stars that draped all the way to the floor, creating a festive atmosphere.

There were also tiny, well-wrapped gifts scattered around, some of which were placed next to Yoyo, adding to the charm of the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita's caption for the post read, "Go Yoyo! It’s yo birthday! Please join me in wishing him a very happy 3rd birthday!"

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about life and aging

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were tickled by the sweet gesture. Many joined Lupita in wishing Yoyo a happy birthday, with some commenting that Yoyo was like a child to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2023, Lupita experienced a heartbreaking breakup with her then-boyfriend, Selema Masekela. The sudden end of their one-year relationship left Lupita searching for ways to heal and move forward.

It was during this difficult time that she decided to adopt a pet, something she had never considered before.

Lupita admitted that she was not always a pet person and had historically been afraid of cats. However, three days into adopting Yoyo, she found herself loving the experience and the companionship that the little feline brought into her life.

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o adopts cat named Yoyo after breakup with Selema Masekela
Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o adopts cat named Yoyo after breakup with Selema Masekela Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to adopt Yoyo was a significant change for Lupita, but it turned out to be a comforting and positive one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bond between Lupita and Yoyo grew stronger over time, and the cat became an important part of her life.

Since her breakup with Selema Masekela, Lupita has moved on and is now dating Joshua Jackson.

She recently starred in the much-anticipated horror film 'A Quiet Place: The Origin', which has received positive reviews.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Meet the cast of 'Neema' series: Who they are and what they do off-screen

Meet the cast of 'Neema' series: Who they are and what they do off-screen

Shakur the Cop slapped with severe pay cut amid protest investigations

Shakur the Cop slapped with severe pay cut amid protest investigations

Akothee’s tourism passion earns her prestigious role in two governments

Akothee’s tourism passion earns her prestigious role in two governments

Wife reveals sudden illness behind preacher Bishop Johana's death

Wife reveals sudden illness behind preacher Bishop Johana's death

'Real Househelps of Kawangware' star Makena cries for help to provide for her child

'Real Househelps of Kawangware' star Makena cries for help to provide for her child

Rapper Frasha loses his dad

Rapper Frasha loses his dad

Sosuun shares deep regrets about her marriage to ex-hubby Kenrazy

Sosuun shares deep regrets about her marriage to ex-hubby Kenrazy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Mawia's mum and dad give emotional tributes to their late daughter during burial ceremony in Nyahururu on August 2, 2024

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram)

Judy Nyawira shares regret over broken bond with close friend & how she’d fix it

Eddie Butita

If anyone misinterpreted me, I'm sorry - Butita's reflection on Finance Bill stand

Murugi Munyi

Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years