The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lynn Ngugi shares why she was concealing 3 international awards from fans

Denis Mwangi

Lynn Ngugi opened up about her initial hesitation in sharing three prestigious international awards she recently won with her devoted followers.

Lynn Ngugi accepting an award
Lynn Ngugi accepting an award

Digital creator and journalist Lynn Ngugi shared a heartfelt revelation with her fans regarding her hesitation in announcing her three international awards.

Recommended articles

Despite her initial reluctance, Lynn decided it was time to open up and embrace her achievements.

In a candid statement, she explained the reasons behind her hesitation and expressed her hopes that others facing similar doubts would recognize their own worth.

Lynn Ngugi accepting an award
Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Lynn began her heartfelt message by expressing her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support.

She confessed that the fear of whether she truly deserved the recognition had held her back from sharing the news earlier.

However, Lynn started to believe in herself more and realized that self-doubt should not diminish her accomplishments.

Read: I don't consider myself a celebrity - Lynn Ngugi

She wanted to inspire others who may be struggling with similar thoughts and encourage them to recognize their own value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynn revealed the outstanding achievements she had kept hidden from her fans.

Firstly, she was honoured with the prestigious title of Best International Media Personality of the Year at the BEFFTA (Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television, and Arts) Awards.

Lynn Ngugi accepting an award
Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Pulse Live Kenya

This recognition speaks to her exceptional talent and dedication as a media personality.

In addition to this remarkable feat, Lynn also received the Global Humanitarian Award from the PLEF (Philanthropy, Leadership, Empowerment, and Fellowship) organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

This accolade was a result of her commitment to making a positive impact on society and highlights her dedication to humanitarian causes.

Finally, Lynn was bestowed with the esteemed Gender Justice Champion Award, further cementing her role as an advocate for gender equality and justice.

Lynn Ngugi accepting an award
Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Pulse Live Kenya

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Lynn dedicated these prestigious awards to everyone who has continued to believe in her work.

She emphasized the importance of making a difference in society through storytelling, stressing that each individual has the power to effect change, one story at a time.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Delano FX reveals tricks that made him a millionaire in forex trading

Delano FX reveals tricks that made him a millionaire in forex trading

Lynn Ngugi shares why she was concealing 3 international awards from fans

Lynn Ngugi shares why she was concealing 3 international awards from fans

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

Details of Akothee's flight that almost claimed her life

Details of Akothee's flight that almost claimed her life

How pressure pushed YY to flaunt fake car keys in public

How pressure pushed YY to flaunt fake car keys in public

Kennedy Rapudo comes clean about source of wealth after wash wash allegations

Kennedy Rapudo comes clean about source of wealth after wash wash allegations

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Omena takes crown as favourite snack for Kamene Goro's dog

Omena takes crown as favourite snack for Kamene Goro's dog

Reason Blessed Tugi's YouTube channel with 142K subscribers has been inactive

Reason Blessed Tugi's YouTube channel with 142K subscribers has been inactive

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school