Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

In a statement shared via her social media pages, Ms Ngugi said that she is honoured to be featured on the list among other notable figures around the world.

She also mentioned that she did not expect such a huge recognition from BBC, basing on the fact that she has been featured with people she looks up to.

Media Personality Lynn Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

So Happy

“Not sure I will ever get over this day🙏. Few days ago, someone asked me why I love doing what I do, and I proudly replied, "because my work offers me the ability to tell our own stories in an authentic manner and with no shame😊

“Today was amazing( still) I hope we can all be inspired, reset our mind and help reinvent the society together. Also, seeing myself next to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was in itself a dream come true. Thank you so much God and the entire team at BBC for this. Together, we will change the world🙏,” shared Lynn Ngugi.

Ngugi went on to dedicate the new milestone to each and every one who has ever supported her work.

Big Win

“I am not even going to lie right now, I never thought I would be in this category. How?

I mean, who would have thought I would one day be acknowledged among other 99 influential women globally? To God be the glory. Thank you so much to the entire BBC team for this🙏.

“Dedicating this to each and everyone of you. Thank you for believing in me. For walking with me, and for trusting me with your stories. Congratulations to all the women on the list. It's an honor to be among you💛,” she said.

