Fans cheer as actor Tony Sherman weds fiancée, months after meeting in protests

Lynet Okumu

Actor Tony Sherman weds fiancée Kendi in Nairobi CBD, 2 months after meeting in the protests.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony
Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman has surprised many by tying the knot with his girlfriend Kendi, just two months after they met during the Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

The wedding, held right in the middle of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), attracted a crowd of onlookers, including enthusiastic Gor Mahia football fans who cheered on the newlyweds.

On August 25, 2024, the couple exchanged their vows in front of a large crowd gathered in the bustling streets of Nairobi.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony
Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

A pastor was present to bless their union, adding a touch of solemnity to the unique public setting.

After saying their 'I dos,' Sherman and Kendi climbed onto a motorbike and headed to another location within the CBD to cut their wedding cake.

The cake-cutting ceremony was just as simple and charming as the rest of the event. The cake, placed on a green plastic chair, featured the names 'Sherman & Kendi' boldly written on top.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony
Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The sight of the newlyweds, visibly happy, celebrating their big day in such an unconventional manner, quickly spread on social media, garnering both cheers and congratulations.

Initially, some people speculated that Sherman and Kendi’s public displays were just a way to gain attention, but the wedding proved their commitment.

Since then, the couple has received numerous congratulatory messages, with well-wishers expressing their hopes for a long and happy marriage.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony
Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Tony Sherman first gained public attention on July 9 when he announced his engagement to Kendi, only three weeks after meeting her at the protests against the Finance Bill.

Reflecting on their first encounter, Sherman shared how he felt an immediate connection with Kendi.

“It was during the first 'maandamano' on a Tuesday. In the midst of the protests, I saw Kendi standing by herself, looking a bit lost, so I decided to go over and start a conversation,” Sherman recalled.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony
Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The two retreated to a nearby hotel, where Kendi explained that she had come to the CBD for some personal errands and had stumbled upon the protests. Sherman, who was actively involved in the demonstrations, found himself drawn to Kendi’s calmness amid the chaos.

“At first, I just saw her as a composed lady. But there was an instant vibe between us. I genuinely wanted to get to know her better, so I took the chance to talk to her about her life during our hour-long chat at the hotel,” Sherman said.

Both Sherman and Kendi were single at the time of their meeting. Kendi’s openness about her single status encouraged Sherman to pursue her. He was also looking for a partner but never imagined finding love in the middle of a protest.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony
Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The pair exchanged phone numbers and met again a few days later, which led to Sherman proposing to Kendi during a dinner date. To his delight, Kendi accepted his proposal, marking the beginning of their whirlwind romance.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

