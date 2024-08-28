Fans cheer as actor Tony Sherman weds fiancée, months after meeting in protests

The wedding, held right in the middle of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), attracted a crowd of onlookers, including enthusiastic Gor Mahia football fans who cheered on the newlyweds.

A wedding in the heart of the city

On August 25, 2024, the couple exchanged their vows in front of a large crowd gathered in the bustling streets of Nairobi.

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman marries girlfriend Kendi in unique Nairobi CBD ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

A pastor was present to bless their union, adding a touch of solemnity to the unique public setting.

After saying their 'I dos,' Sherman and Kendi climbed onto a motorbike and headed to another location within the CBD to cut their wedding cake.

The cake-cutting ceremony was just as simple and charming as the rest of the event. The cake, placed on a green plastic chair, featured the names 'Sherman & Kendi' boldly written on top.

The sight of the newlyweds, visibly happy, celebrating their big day in such an unconventional manner, quickly spread on social media, garnering both cheers and congratulations.

Initially, some people speculated that Sherman and Kendi’s public displays were just a way to gain attention, but the wedding proved their commitment.

Since then, the couple has received numerous congratulatory messages, with well-wishers expressing their hopes for a long and happy marriage.

How Tony Sherman met his wife Kendi

Tony Sherman first gained public attention on July 9 when he announced his engagement to Kendi, only three weeks after meeting her at the protests against the Finance Bill.

Reflecting on their first encounter, Sherman shared how he felt an immediate connection with Kendi.

“It was during the first 'maandamano' on a Tuesday. In the midst of the protests, I saw Kendi standing by herself, looking a bit lost, so I decided to go over and start a conversation,” Sherman recalled.

The two retreated to a nearby hotel, where Kendi explained that she had come to the CBD for some personal errands and had stumbled upon the protests. Sherman, who was actively involved in the demonstrations, found himself drawn to Kendi’s calmness amid the chaos.

“At first, I just saw her as a composed lady. But there was an instant vibe between us. I genuinely wanted to get to know her better, so I took the chance to talk to her about her life during our hour-long chat at the hotel,” Sherman said.

Both Sherman and Kendi were single at the time of their meeting. Kendi’s openness about her single status encouraged Sherman to pursue her. He was also looking for a partner but never imagined finding love in the middle of a protest.

