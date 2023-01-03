Sleuths watulie - Rapper Maandy addresses fans on dating rumours

Taking to her Instagram to address fans who speculated that the two were dating, Maandy has confirmed that they couldn't be more wrong.

The 'Ni Wetu' singer categorically stated that she is not the one who was pictured cozying up with Breeder on a photo he posted on Monday, a day after her birthday.

Claiming that she had only learnt that there were dating rumours about her through calls from her friends, Maandy asked the fans who had linked her to Breeder to slow down.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Kabaya' hitmaker further confirmed that she is not seeing anyone at the moment. Responding to a fan who called her, "Manzi ya Breeder (Breeder's girlfriend)," Maandy wrote back "mali ya umma (public property)".

To another fan who commented, "Tunaskia bazenga ndiye analima iyo shamba la miwa..." Maandy responded: "Tricky."

Maandy denies relationship with Breeder

In October 2021, Maandy similarly denied dating rumors involving Breeder LW in a Q&A engagement session with her fans.

At the time, Maandy responded: "No. But the way you guys keep asking ni kama mnaona kitu hatuoni (it's as if you can see something that we aren't seeing)," she went on to tag Breeder in her reply with the invitation: "Would you like a test drive tuone kama itaweza (to see if it will work)?"

The rappers, however, have a close working relationship having collaborated in projects since 2019.