Sleuths watulie - Rapper Maandy addresses fans on dating rumours

Miriam Mwende

Fans suspected that Maandy was dating fellow rapper Breeder LW after the 'Bazenga Mentality' singer posted a suggestive photo.

Kenyan rapper Maandy 'Kabaya'
Rapper Maandy has once again denied all suggestions that she and Bazenga Mentality artist Breeder LW are an item.

Taking to her Instagram to address fans who speculated that the two were dating, Maandy has confirmed that they couldn't be more wrong.

The 'Ni Wetu' singer categorically stated that she is not the one who was pictured cozying up with Breeder on a photo he posted on Monday, a day after her birthday.

Claiming that she had only learnt that there were dating rumours about her through calls from her friends, Maandy asked the fans who had linked her to Breeder to slow down.

Kenyan rapper Maandy 'Kabaya'
READ: Why fans suspect Breeder LW is dating Maandy

The 'Kabaya' hitmaker further confirmed that she is not seeing anyone at the moment. Responding to a fan who called her, "Manzi ya Breeder (Breeder's girlfriend)," Maandy wrote back "mali ya umma (public property)".

To another fan who commented, "Tunaskia bazenga ndiye analima iyo shamba la miwa..." Maandy responded: "Tricky."

In October 2021, Maandy similarly denied dating rumors involving Breeder LW in a Q&A engagement session with her fans.

At the time, Maandy responded: "No. But the way you guys keep asking ni kama mnaona kitu hatuoni (it's as if you can see something that we aren't seeing)," she went on to tag Breeder in her reply with the invitation: "Would you like a test drive tuone kama itaweza (to see if it will work)?"

The rappers, however, have a close working relationship having collaborated in projects since 2019.

The rappers have featured in at least 10 songs together with their latest collaboration having been 'Nakulola' on Breeder's EP, Vibes & Ting, which was released on December 2, 2022.

Miriam Mwende
