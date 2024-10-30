The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Praises pour in as 'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel graduates from CUEA

Lynet Okumu

Malik Lemuel, famously known as Govi from 'Machachari', steps into a new chapter as he graduates from the CUEA.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel
Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel
  • Malik Lemuel, known as Govi from 'Machachari', graduates from CUEA.
  • Video captures memorable moments of Malik's graduation celebration with his family.
  • Malik reflects on his journey and describes his degree as a 'passport to the world of possibilities.

Recommended articles

Malik Lemuel, widely recognised for his childhood role as Govi in the popular Kenyan TV show 'Machachari', has graduated from Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

This remarkable milestone adds yet another accomplishment to the 24-year-old actor's life journey, reflecting his dedication both to his studies and to the world of acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video shared on Malik’s Instagram on Tuesday, October 30, captured the memorable moments as he walked into his graduation celebration, accompanied by his mother and sister.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel
Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What Malik Lemuel admires in Ian Nene, years after working on 'Machachari'

Wearing a tuxedo and his graduation gown, he exuded pride and joy, while his sister looked chic in a blue suit and his mother donned a vibrant African print dress.

They entered the celebration to cheers, and Malik’s family expressed their pride by dancing in celebration of his achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor also shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey, stating, “Have you ever woken up to realise that you are living your dream? … Well, I have. Trust me, it only takes a dream to wake up an achiever. Mine was just a dream. Waking up four years later as a degree holder is a big blessing na kama utasema hii si blessing basi hatuwezi relate.”

The 'Pepeta' actor referred to himself as 'Ambassador Malik Lemuel Mbelle' and described his degree as a 'passport to the world of possibilities', signalling his enthusiasm for the next chapter of his life.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel
Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Machachari' actor who went from voiceover to TV star earning six-figure salary

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik’s mother, visibly overjoyed by her son’s achievement, shared her happiness with fans, posting several photos of him in his graduation attire.

In her touching tribute, she expressed how proud she was of her son for completing his degree

She wrote, “Join me in congratulating my very own blood, my beloved son Malik Lemuel. I am so proud of you, son. Four years at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) have paid off superbly. Soar higher on the wings of grace and glory, my prince. God did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik's journey has been marked by both academic and artistic accomplishments.

His educational path took him from Our Lady of Mercy School to High Way Educational Complex, before finally settling at Nairobi Primary School when he was in Class Five.

Though he pursued his studies, he remained committed to his acting career, demonstrating a strong passion and a natural talent for performing.

The 'Kutu' actor began acting at just two years old. While he cannot remember the content of his first voice-over job, it marked the start of his journey in the entertainment industry.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel
Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, he landed his first role in 'Makutano Junction', a local Kenyan series, where his undeniable talent caught the attention of audiences and paved the way for his future in the industry.

His big break came with Citizen TV's 'Machachari', where he became widely recognised as Govi, one of the show’s most beloved characters.

The actor has also shared in previous interviews the financial rewards of his acting career, revealing that he can earn up to Sh5 million in a year.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Praises pour in as 'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel graduates from CUEA

Praises pour in as 'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel graduates from CUEA

Kalekye Mumo shares painful story of being dumped by Bondo man

Kalekye Mumo shares painful story of being dumped by Bondo man

Mammito sheds light on celibacy journey after fans probe about 'Mbugua', her toy

Mammito sheds light on celibacy journey after fans probe about 'Mbugua', her toy

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gerald Mwangi aka Makanga bae's casket

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

Muturi Wa Super Metro at the centre of Makanga's Bae's burial dispute

Super Metro chief inspector Muturi responds to claims of 'eating' funeral funds

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum

Kenyan celebrities rally around Wyre after passing of loved one