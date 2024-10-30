Praises pour in as 'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel graduates from CUEA

Malik Lemuel, widely recognised for his childhood role as Govi in the popular Kenyan TV show 'Machachari', has graduated from Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

This remarkable milestone adds yet another accomplishment to the 24-year-old actor's life journey, reflecting his dedication both to his studies and to the world of acting.

Malik Lemuel's graduation day celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

A video shared on Malik’s Instagram on Tuesday, October 30, captured the memorable moments as he walked into his graduation celebration, accompanied by his mother and sister.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Pulse Live Kenya

Wearing a tuxedo and his graduation gown, he exuded pride and joy, while his sister looked chic in a blue suit and his mother donned a vibrant African print dress.

They entered the celebration to cheers, and Malik’s family expressed their pride by dancing in celebration of his achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor also shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey, stating, “Have you ever woken up to realise that you are living your dream? … Well, I have. Trust me, it only takes a dream to wake up an achiever. Mine was just a dream. Waking up four years later as a degree holder is a big blessing na kama utasema hii si blessing basi hatuwezi relate.”

The 'Pepeta' actor referred to himself as 'Ambassador Malik Lemuel Mbelle' and described his degree as a 'passport to the world of possibilities', signalling his enthusiasm for the next chapter of his life.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Pulse Live Kenya

A proud mother’s tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik’s mother, visibly overjoyed by her son’s achievement, shared her happiness with fans, posting several photos of him in his graduation attire.

In her touching tribute, she expressed how proud she was of her son for completing his degree

She wrote, “Join me in congratulating my very own blood, my beloved son Malik Lemuel. I am so proud of you, son. Four years at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) have paid off superbly. Soar higher on the wings of grace and glory, my prince. God did.”

Malik's early life & acting career

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik's journey has been marked by both academic and artistic accomplishments.

His educational path took him from Our Lady of Mercy School to High Way Educational Complex, before finally settling at Nairobi Primary School when he was in Class Five.

Though he pursued his studies, he remained committed to his acting career, demonstrating a strong passion and a natural talent for performing.

The 'Kutu' actor began acting at just two years old. While he cannot remember the content of his first voice-over job, it marked the start of his journey in the entertainment industry.

Kenyan actor Malik Lemuel Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, he landed his first role in 'Makutano Junction', a local Kenyan series, where his undeniable talent caught the attention of audiences and paved the way for his future in the industry.

His big break came with Citizen TV's 'Machachari', where he became widely recognised as Govi, one of the show’s most beloved characters.