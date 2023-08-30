Boniface Mwangi's WhatsApp exchange with lawyer ends up in court

The incident unfolded over a series of WhatsApp messages between Mwangi and the lawyer.

In screenshots presented in court, the lawyer contacted Mwangi severally warning him against sharing content about his client.

Things escalated when the lawyer accused Mwangi of displaying disrespect towards his client who is a Judiciary officer.

The situation quickly took a legal turn as the lawyer contacted Mwangi to serve him with court documents.

Taking to his X (Twitter page), Mwangi shared his side of the story and the documents he termed as evidence.

He revealed that the lawyer had swiftly moved to court to depose an affidavit containing the WhatsApp exchanges between them for use as evidence in court.

In response, Mwangi expressed that pettiness can sometimes be inherent in such situations.

"A lawyer served me. Then he rushed to court to swear an affidavit with my exchanges with him after he had served me. Lawyers can be petty, we meet in court," he wrote.

Why Magistrate Edgar Kagoni is suing Boniface Mwangi

Mwangi's troubles began when he levied accusations against the Mombasa Magistrate, alleging involvement in unlawful acts and offences.

He further claimed that despite various complaints of corruption and misconduct against the magistrate, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had failed to take appropriate action.

Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

This sequence of events eventually led the judiciary officer to issue a warning letter and subsequently pursue legal action.

A court order has since been issued by Milimani Courts Magistrate Caroline Cheptoo Kemei restraining Mwangi from disseminating any content concerning Magistrate Kagoni.