Diamond Platnumz has revealed the late President John Pombe Magufuli gave him a phone call, during the drama surrounding his biological father a few months ago.

Speaking minutes after viewing Magufuli’s body at Uhuru Stadium, Platnumz said Magufuli was alike a father to him, as he was always concerned with matters affecting Musicians and Tanzanians at large; and for that he will remember him forever.

Adding that Magufuli gave him a call when the confusion surrounding his real biological father surfaced.

“Kikubwa ni kuendelea kufanya vitu ambavyo alivizungumza vile vyema lakini pia waaminisha vijana na watanzania kuwa kila kitu kinawezekana…katika muda wake aliongoza amefanya vitu vingi sana kwa hiypo inaonyesha kuwa tuimaweza. Alipokuwa anasema Tanzania ni Tajiri sio kwamba hela iko mfukoni ila tuina respurces ambazo tukitumia vizuri itatupa maendeleo.

Ukaribu wake ulikuwa mkubwa kwa Jamii maana wakati mwingine unaweza kuwa umekaa alafu Rais anakupigia simu mnazungumza kama mtu unaongea na mzazi wako. Na hata kipindi kile yalipotokea maswala ya Baba alinipigia simu kuniuliza. Kwa hiyo ni mtu ambaye tutamkumbuka kwa vitu vingine. Alikuwa anatumia muda mwingi kufanya kazi ili tupate maendeleo” said Diamond Platnumz.

President John Magufuli and Diamond Platnumz

The WCB president went on to state that he believes, in President Samia Suluhu Hassan leadership, having worked with her on several occasions.

“Mimi Binafsi na mwamini sana Mama Samia na ndo maana alikuwa Makamu wa Rais. Alipata muda mwingi wa kufanya kazi na hayati Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli na pia ana viongozi wengine ambao wememzunguka na sina mashaka na yeye. Mimi nimelelewa na mama kwa hiyo Nnchi ipo katika mikono salama. Muhinmu tumuombee" said Diamond.

Magufuli was a friend to Diamond and used to phone him direct; On December 31, 2019 he called him in the middle of his show in Kigoma to congratulate him. Some time back he also called him during an interview on Clouds TV lauding him for a good job in the music Industry.

Diamond Platnumz with President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan

The late Magafuli was one of the biggest consumers of Bongo Flava Music and he almost knew all the artistes by name and more so their work (Songs).

Diamond teamed up with; Lava Lava, Malkia Karen, Gnako, Belle 9, Dulla Makabila, Queen Darleen, Zuchu, Khadija Kopa, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Marioo, Baba Levo, Christina Shusho, Ben PoL, Darasa, Joe Lwaga, Barnaba, Maua Sama, Christina Shusho, Cyril Kamikaze, Mrisho Mpoto, Maarifa Chege and Madee for a song called Lala Salama.