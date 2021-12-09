Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Speaking on Classic 105 during his morning show, Kageni said that he will be moving to Miami, United States of America and probably establish a night club there.

"Come next year I am done. I will be retiring from this radio job; I plan on running a club in Miami..." said Maina.

Asked where he will be living, Maina says he already has a house.

"I will be living in my condor. I bought it kitambo. I thought we talked about this and both of us after retiring?" He asked Mwalim Churchill.

Marriage

Maina who is among the most successful radio Presenters in Kenya and has always made it clear that he doesn’t want to get married because he enjoys his freedom as a bachelor.

Speaking to Jalang’o, Maina said that he doesn’t like the commitment that tags along the marriage institution, as men are always trying to impress their partners, something he doesn’t subscribe to. Adding that, marriage is not for everyone.

“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that, you know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63.

"Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is to try and keep u and impress. You try and do crazy, out of this world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself.

"First of all, your woman will always have more money than you, because she didn’t spend, she saves it. So don’t think buying her a Mercedes Benz in impressing her” said Maina in part.

In the recent days, some ladies have even offered themselves to the wealthy radio presenter but to no avail.

Some are genuinely in love with the radio presenter while some were in it for the wealth given that he owns residential houses in Nairobi and a couple of condos in the United States specifically Miami, Florida.