RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Maina owns a house in Miami, US

Maina Kageni
Maina Kageni

Celebrated Media Personality Maina Kageni has announced plans to retire from radio come 2022 in order to focus on running his private business.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Classic 105 during his morning show, Kageni said that he will be moving to Miami, United States of America and probably establish a night club there.

"Come next year I am done. I will be retiring from this radio job; I plan on running a club in Miami..." said Maina.

Asked where he will be living, Maina says he already has a house.

"I will be living in my condor. I bought it kitambo. I thought we talked about this and both of us after retiring?" He asked Mwalim Churchill.

Maina Kageni
Maina Kageni Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Marriage

Maina who is among the most successful radio Presenters in Kenya and has always made it clear that he doesn’t want to get married because he enjoys his freedom as a bachelor.

Speaking to Jalang’o, Maina said that he doesn’t like the commitment that tags along the marriage institution, as men are always trying to impress their partners, something he doesn’t subscribe to. Adding that, marriage is not for everyone.

Maina Kageni
Maina Kageni Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Maina Kageni & 8 celebs with insured body parts worth billions

“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that, you know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63.

"Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is to try and keep u and impress. You try and do crazy, out of this world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself.

"First of all, your woman will always have more money than you, because she didn’t spend, she saves it. So don’t think buying her a Mercedes Benz in impressing her” said Maina in part.

In the recent days, some ladies have even offered themselves to the wealthy radio presenter but to no avail.

Maina Kageni
Maina Kageni Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Some are genuinely in love with the radio presenter while some were in it for the wealth given that he owns residential houses in Nairobi and a couple of condos in the United States specifically Miami, Florida.

In addition, he co-owns a modeling agency in Lagos with one of the P Square brothers. Furthermore, he is said to earn a seven figure salary. Things that have afforded him the finer things in life like his 2020 BMW.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000

Woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Willy Paul ends beef with Eric Omondi after rare gesture

Willy Paul ends beef with Eric Omondi after rare gesture

Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Trending

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee