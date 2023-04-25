The sports category has moved to a new website.

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Fabian Simiyu

Maina Kageni narrated how his mother denied him money, only to find out she had gifted her pastor Sh500,000

During his radio show on Classic 105, presenter Maina Kageni revealed that his mother gave US preacher Benny Hinn over half a million shillings, even though she told him that she did not have any money to give him.

“My mum gave half a million to US preacher Bennie Hinn as tithe. Yet I asked her to give me Sh40K and she told me she did not have cash,” Maina said.

Hinn visited Kenya in 2000, claiming that he could perform miracles and cure diseases. Many people paid money in the hopes of being healed by the preacher.

It is alleged that four people died at Hinn's crusade while waiting to be healed by the preacher. Hinn claimed that he could also cure HIV/AIDS and blindness, which led to his popularity.

The four individuals who died had been released from the hospital in order to attend Hinn's crusade and be cured, while ten others sustained injuries after falling from trees they had climbed to catch a glimpse of the man of God.

Maina said all these amid the going case where 89 bodies have already been discovered in preacher Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church Founder in Shakola.

Many people have taken to their social media pages to express their views about the church and how some pastors are deceiving their congregation.

There has been a trend of pastors asking their congregations to give something in order to receive prayer or healing.

READ: Ruto weighs in on Pastor Mackenzie's controversial Good News International church

Many have ended up selling their possessions or giving their savings to their pastors in the name of serving God completely, according to what other pastors have said.

The big question is whether pastors should charge for healing or performing miracles for their followers.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
