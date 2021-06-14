Makena Njeri unveils Own beer brand for the LGBTIQ+ community (Photos)

Makena teamed up with 254 Brewing Co, to create the beer brand that has all the LGBTIQ+ colours, with the aim of being a voice to the voiceless and encourage others to be their true self.

Njeri pointed out that every time one drinks the bold beer, it will be a reminder that when you choose to be bold, the universe dances to your tune

Makena Njeri unveils Own beer brand Called Bold Pulse Live Kenya

Bold Beer

“Boom 💥. Introducing to you the BOLD beer by @boldnetworkafrica & @254brewingco ! When the time is right everything falls into place. I went to the amazing 254 breweries to ask if they would be BOLD enough to make a beer 🍻 that will change the lives of many people in the community because this will be a reminder that every time you choose to be bold the universe dances to your tune! I have tasted the bold beer 🍻 and I have to say is freaking BOLD ! Today I present to the world the Bold beer , everytime you purchase this work of art you will be changing someone’s life and guess what we will drink it together today at the Bold N Proud hangout 🔥🕺💃🌈💯 by @thedanceshagz_ @chikikuruka”

“A big thank you to Eoin and Megan @254brewingco for being believers and making this a reality you have changed the lives of so many people today. We will always remember. Be Bold, Be You. #imovedifferent👑 #iambold #boldbeerforboldpeople” shared Maken Njeri.

Pride Month

The former BBC Journalist has introduced the beer at a time the world is celebrating June as the Pride Month. In many parts of the world, June is the ‘Gay Pride Month’, dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community and their struggle against discrimination and social ostracization.

Many countries organize month-long activities and initiatives that culminate into a loud crescendo of the ‘Gay Pride Parade’, usually held in the end of June.

Makena’s new venture has also excited a section of her followers on social media, who could not help it but congratulate her.

“A campaign I hold so dear and a moment in my life I will forever treasure. It’s time for Africa to rise to the occasion it’s time to end the constant discrimination and criminalization of people in the queer community in the continent for being who they are.

What if someone abused you or even worse killed you for living your truth ? How does that sound ? Those are the many cases we have seen happening across the continent and I knew at some point that I have to put my mark in ending all crimes of hate towards my fellow people in the queer community” said Njeri the other day.

Congrats from Friends and Fans

michelle.ntalami "@makenanjeri I'm so proud of you for this! Never be afraid, and never stop dancing with the Universe.🌟🏳️‍🌈 Here's to the first beer I will ever love!@254brewingco 🍻😊"

anitanderu "I am so happy and excited for this collaboration🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

tracywanjiru_ “I love it 🎉🎊🎉🎊 haya nitumie pesa 😂”

brightgameli "That's a BOLD Move and I love it... Congratulations there @makenanjeri 🙌🙌"

valleriemuthoni “AMAZING, right on time for Pride month ❤️”

ntalami_army “You're thoughtfulness is a whole mood. Congratulations 🍻”

esther_gatakaaa “Great great job... Keep on being bold ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”