Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Phoina Tosha leaves fans guessing with growing 'baby bump' photo

Lynet Okumu

Contrary to the typical surge of well-wishes that often follows pregnancy reveals, Phoina's recent 'baby bump' photo appears to have stirred more confusion than jubilation among her followers.

Make up artist Phoina Collection
Make up artist Phoina Collection

Kenyan makeup artist Phoina Tosha has left her social media followers puzzled with her latest post.

In a departure from the usual flood of congratulatory messages that accompany pregnancy announcements, Phoina's post seemed to elicit more confusion than celebration.

Phoina took to her Instagram account on November 9, to share a photo that caught the attention of her social media family. The image depicted Phoina holding her belly, suggesting what many interpreted as a potential baby bump.

Phoina
Phoina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

However, the ambiguity of the caption added an extra layer of mystery.

In the caption, Phoina wrote, "2023, Wuehh!" leaving readers to speculate about the significance of the statement. The nature of the post led to a range of reactions from her followers.

Contrary to the customary flood of well-wishes that typically accompanies pregnancy announcements, Phoina's followers were unsure about how to respond.

Make up artist Phoina Collection
Make up artist Phoina Collection Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 Kenyan celebrity makeup artists you need to follow on Instagram

The mix of confusion, curiosity, and speculation has set social media abuzz with discussions about Phoina's revelation.

While some followers congratulated Phoina on the potential pregnancy, others questioned her intentions behind the cryptic post.

Actress and social media influencer Jackie Matubia was among the first to comment, seeking clarification on whether Phoina's post was genuine or a playful tease.

"Aaaiii babe Wacha kutupima," Jackie remarked.

Make up artist Phoina Collection
Make up artist Phoina Collection Pulse Live Kenya

Phoina Tosha is known for keeping her personal life, especially her romantic relationships, away from the public eye.

This discretion has only fueled the curiosity of her followers. In the past, she responded to a fan's query about revealing more about her personal life, particularly her significant other.

"Aki babes, si ata utuonyeshe kucha basi tunataka kuona our shemeji," the fan pleaded, asking for even a glimpse of her partner.

Make up artist Phoina Collection
Make up artist Phoina Collection Pulse Live Kenya

Phoina responded with humor, stating, "Vile mumenipea watu wengi, na bado all your guesses are wrong."

By keeping her audience guessing and maintaining a level of secrecy, she has created an air of mystery around her personal life, sparking heightened interest and speculation.

Here are some reactions to the post

nyambura_karuoya Congratulations on your Food baby

valentyne_henry Weeeeuh ni kukula ama mm naona mambo zangu

wambui__221 wacha phoina a announce physically

for16_Is this for real ama ni kushiba?

carl_mueni Ama unatuprank wewe?

grace_by_truth Si juzi Tu alikua anakunywa Guinness...it's a lie

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
