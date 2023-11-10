Phoina Tosha leaves fans guessing with growing 'baby bump' photo

In a departure from the usual flood of congratulatory messages that accompany pregnancy announcements, Phoina's post seemed to elicit more confusion than celebration.

Phoina's intriguing post

Phoina took to her Instagram account on November 9, to share a photo that caught the attention of her social media family. The image depicted Phoina holding her belly, suggesting what many interpreted as a potential baby bump.

However, the ambiguity of the caption added an extra layer of mystery.

In the caption, Phoina wrote, "2023, Wuehh!" leaving readers to speculate about the significance of the statement. The nature of the post led to a range of reactions from her followers.

Contrary to the customary flood of well-wishes that typically accompanies pregnancy announcements, Phoina's followers were unsure about how to respond.

The mix of confusion, curiosity, and speculation has set social media abuzz with discussions about Phoina's revelation.

While some followers congratulated Phoina on the potential pregnancy, others questioned her intentions behind the cryptic post.

Actress and social media influencer Jackie Matubia was among the first to comment, seeking clarification on whether Phoina's post was genuine or a playful tease.

"Aaaiii babe Wacha kutupima," Jackie remarked.

Phoina's private persona

Phoina Tosha is known for keeping her personal life, especially her romantic relationships, away from the public eye.

This discretion has only fueled the curiosity of her followers. In the past, she responded to a fan's query about revealing more about her personal life, particularly her significant other.

"Aki babes, si ata utuonyeshe kucha basi tunataka kuona our shemeji," the fan pleaded, asking for even a glimpse of her partner.

Phoina responded with humor, stating, "Vile mumenipea watu wengi, na bado all your guesses are wrong."

By keeping her audience guessing and maintaining a level of secrecy, she has created an air of mystery around her personal life, sparking heightened interest and speculation.

Here are some reactions to the post

nyambura_karuoya Congratulations on your Food baby

valentyne_henry Weeeeuh ni kukula ama mm naona mambo zangu

wambui__221 wacha phoina a announce physically

for16_Is this for real ama ni kushiba?

carl_mueni Ama unatuprank wewe?