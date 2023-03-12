Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

In the video, the two were seen enjoying each other's company, with Phoina sipping a drink with a straw and placing her hands on Obinna's face.

The video showed that the two were getting along well, complimenting each other in hushed tones over the background song Lil Mama.

Pulse Live Kenya

Obinna advised Phoina to smile more often as she had beautiful teeth, to which Phiona responded by telling Obinna he was a cute boy.

Fans noticed that Phoina appeared a little tipsy and gave Obinna a facial massage they could not stop talking about.

The video quickly went viral, with some encouraging them to continue having fun, while others felt that the behaviour displayed was inappropriate.

Phoina is a well-known businesswoman and makeup artist whose beauty products are in high demand nationwide.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some reactions to Obinna's video

shebajuliets Tipsy, hot and just gorge. She’s beautiful, period. Wacha wengine wawe tipsy waaaa! Wanakaa ochongorio.

msudi_mweupe Wanaume tutafute pesa bwana😂😂😂,,kama kushikwa ni hivi

dufladiligon Kuwa na heshima kijana shenziiiiiii hapana guguza mtu wa mtu ivo!!!!!!!

janeamboko Hii imeenda 🤣🤣

Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

akinyi_lyn You are both having a good time and that’s what matters 🥂

bentleyotieno Perfect picture of what he wants but reality what he gets nothing close to her😢

de_smond8173 The last time mimi nilishikwa hivi ni time nilikuwa nanyolewa Pale Tom mboya nakadem flani😂😂