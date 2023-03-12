ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Oga Obinna and Phoina were having a good time at Amber Ray's gender reveal party

Phoina and Obinna
Phoina and Obinna

Radio personality and comedian Oga Obinna caused a stir on social media after sharing a video on Instagram on Saturday featuring Phoina, better known as Phoina Hair Collection.

Recommended articles

In the video, the two were seen enjoying each other's company, with Phoina sipping a drink with a straw and placing her hands on Obinna's face.

The video showed that the two were getting along well, complimenting each other in hushed tones over the background song Lil Mama.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oga Obinna and Phoina
Oga Obinna and Phoina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Obinna advised Phoina to smile more often as she had beautiful teeth, to which Phiona responded by telling Obinna he was a cute boy.

Fans noticed that Phoina appeared a little tipsy and gave Obinna a facial massage they could not stop talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Oga Obinna celebrates small wins with new Mercedes Benz

The video quickly went viral, with some encouraging them to continue having fun, while others felt that the behaviour displayed was inappropriate.

Phoina is a well-known businesswoman and makeup artist whose beauty products are in high demand nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

shebajuliets Tipsy, hot and just gorge. She’s beautiful, period. Wacha wengine wawe tipsy waaaa! Wanakaa ochongorio.

msudi_mweupe Wanaume tutafute pesa bwana😂😂😂,,kama kushikwa ni hivi

ADVERTISEMENT

dufladiligon Kuwa na heshima kijana shenziiiiiii hapana guguza mtu wa mtu ivo!!!!!!!

janeamboko Hii imeenda 🤣🤣

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 things Oga Obinna wants done in GBV against men petition

ADVERTISEMENT

akinyi_lyn You are both having a good time and that’s what matters 🥂

bentleyotieno Perfect picture of what he wants but reality what he gets nothing close to her😢

de_smond8173 The last time mimi nilishikwa hivi ni time nilikuwa nanyolewa Pale Tom mboya nakadem flani😂😂

catekendii Mnipee maji ni hydrate juu nikumotoo manzee😂

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

The glitz & glamour of Amber Ray's gender reveal celebration [Videos]

The glitz & glamour of Amber Ray's gender reveal celebration [Videos]

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Tanzanian artist denies breaking Arnelisa and Ben Pol's marriage

Tanzanian artist denies breaking Arnelisa and Ben Pol's marriage

Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

Dorea 'Maggie' Chege's truth about dating Ronald Ndubi & marrying DJ Dibul

Dorea 'Maggie' Chege's truth about dating Ronald Ndubi & marrying DJ Dibul

Super excited - Otile Brown warms up to another milestone in his career

Super excited - Otile Brown warms up to another milestone in his career

European Parliament awards Tanasha, Vinnie shares tough celeb life & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

European Parliament awards Tanasha, Vinnie shares tough celeb life & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Diana Marua and Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Kiss FM presenter Kwambox

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi