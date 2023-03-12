Radio personality and comedian Oga Obinna caused a stir on social media after sharing a video on Instagram on Saturday featuring Phoina, better known as Phoina Hair Collection.
Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]
Oga Obinna and Phoina were having a good time at Amber Ray's gender reveal party
In the video, the two were seen enjoying each other's company, with Phoina sipping a drink with a straw and placing her hands on Obinna's face.
The video showed that the two were getting along well, complimenting each other in hushed tones over the background song Lil Mama.
Obinna advised Phoina to smile more often as she had beautiful teeth, to which Phiona responded by telling Obinna he was a cute boy.
Fans noticed that Phoina appeared a little tipsy and gave Obinna a facial massage they could not stop talking about.
The video quickly went viral, with some encouraging them to continue having fun, while others felt that the behaviour displayed was inappropriate.
Phoina is a well-known businesswoman and makeup artist whose beauty products are in high demand nationwide.
Here are some reactions to Obinna's video
shebajuliets Tipsy, hot and just gorge. She’s beautiful, period. Wacha wengine wawe tipsy waaaa! Wanakaa ochongorio.
msudi_mweupe Wanaume tutafute pesa bwana😂😂😂,,kama kushikwa ni hivi
dufladiligon Kuwa na heshima kijana shenziiiiiii hapana guguza mtu wa mtu ivo!!!!!!!
janeamboko Hii imeenda 🤣🤣
akinyi_lyn You are both having a good time and that’s what matters 🥂
bentleyotieno Perfect picture of what he wants but reality what he gets nothing close to her😢
de_smond8173 The last time mimi nilishikwa hivi ni time nilikuwa nanyolewa Pale Tom mboya nakadem flani😂😂
catekendii Mnipee maji ni hydrate juu nikumotoo manzee😂
