Singer Diamond Platnumz's mother Bi. Sandrah Dangote alias Mama Dangote is not happy with singer cum actress Shilole after she tried to hook up her son (Diamond) with a woman from Paris, France.

On Monday, Shilole fronted an unknown woman to Chibu Dangote, with an explanation that she is one of his biggest fans and she was dying to meet him.

However, the act left Mama Dangote unimpressed, hence the public lecture that captures her discontentment.

Shilole with Diamond (Instagram)

She (Mama Dangote) mentioned that Diamond is a respectable figure in the community and therefore the former Bongo movie actress should put respect on his name.

Mama Dangote's take

“Kama mzazi hakuna anayefurahia kuona mwanae analetewa mwanamke ovyo ovyo bila kuzingatia staha ya mtu kama mtu, au imani zetu. Ukizingatia huyo mtu kashatangaza hadi pesa ili apige picha na mwanangu ila kwa kuwa tunajua nia yake ni ovu hatukumpa nafasi hiyo.

Mwanangu ni tafsiri halisi ya jamii( kioo cha jamii) yenye nidhamu tofauti na alivyo au ulivyomchukulia @officialshilole usirudie tena na siyo maisha kuchukuliana poa watu wakiwa kazini...hakuna msanii anayekubali kila mtu anayesema ni shabiki yake kirahisi..sisi ni wazoefu wa kushuhudia mashabiki ila siyo huyo au aina hiyo ya shabiki sijapenda @officialshilole ulichokifanya. #ZingatiafFile”