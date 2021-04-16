Mammito’s reaction as she is named among Top 20 Most Influential Women in Kenya

“Who would have thought? I mean, I truly do strive to put in the work but YOU are the reason I’m here today. Thank You for your unending support. Those emoji on my comment section everyday keep me going! And to see that I am on this list with such powerful women,I am earnestly grateful for this recognition. This goes out to any woman who feels her efforts go unrecognized, Be Patient and keep doing your best. One day you shall tell your story to the world. And to @WomanKenya I am truly honored. Thank You for this motivation!,” read Mammito’s message.