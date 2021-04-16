Popular comedienne Mammito Eunice has been featured and named among the top most influential women by Women Kenya Network.
Mammito’s reaction as she is named among Top 20 Most Influential Women in Kenya
Those emoji on my comment section everyday keep me going!- Mammito
Pulse Live Kenya
The Churchill show comedienne posted on her social pages that she was excited to hear about the news.
In a heartfelt message, Mammito thanked her fans for the endless support and honored them for being the reason she was nominated beside her hard work.
She further urged women who feel unrecognized in their efforts to be patient and to keep doing their best.
Mammito's Reaction
“Who would have thought? I mean, I truly do strive to put in the work but YOU are the reason I’m here today. Thank You for your unending support. Those emoji on my comment section everyday keep me going! And to see that I am on this list with such powerful women,I am earnestly grateful for this recognition. This goes out to any woman who feels her efforts go unrecognized, Be Patient and keep doing your best. One day you shall tell your story to the world. And to @WomanKenya I am truly honored. Thank You for this motivation!,” read Mammito’s message.
Women Kenya Network also recognized Terryanne Chebet who said she was grateful to be included in the list.
Singer Akothee who was featured thanked the network and captioned her post, “Mbele Tu.”
Former KISS FM Radio presenter, Caroline Mutoko also shared her gratitude at being featured saying, “Asanteni. Nyote. I shall address the nation soon. Let me prepare my speech. Woman Kenya Network honoured.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke