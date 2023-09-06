The sports category has moved to a new website.

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Amos Robi

Kapkeno said that after hitting the 15th egg he began sweating excessively and his stomach began to swell.

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

In Eldoret, a passionate Manchester United fan named Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi, also known as Kapkeno, found himself in a hospital emergency after making a daring bet with his Arsenal-supporting friends.

The bet occurred during a weekend clash between the two rival English Premier League Clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

In a spirited challenge, Kapkeno pledged to consume an entire tray of boiled eggs if his beloved Manchester United lost to Arsenal.

Unfortunately, his team faced defeat, and true to his word, Kapkeno began his unusual feat of devouring the boiled eggs.

In a video capturing the event, Kapkeno's Arsenal-supporting friends, who had emerged victorious in the bet, cheered him on as he steadily worked his way through the eggs, pausing occasionally to sip water.

However, as he tackled his 15th egg, Kapkeno suddenly collapsed, initially mistaken by his friends as a stunt.

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi in hospital

Reality quickly set in when they realised Kapkeno was in distress. In a hurry, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals diagnosed him with constipation.

He was promptly administered medication and intravenous fluids and later discharged once his condition had stabilised.

Reflecting on the experience, Kapkeno said that before passing out, he had experienced a fever and excessive sweating, and his stomach begun to swell.

"One minute I was energetic and ready to complete the challenge before me, and the next moment I was in the hospital with an IV drip on my hand.

"I was diagnosed with constipation and was injected with three IV fluids. I am grateful that I am now doing well."

Thomas Kapekno in hospital
Kapkeno however recovered and was later discharged from hospital. The 27-year-old warned young people against irresponsible betting.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
