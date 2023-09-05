Which Man United star are you? [Quiz]
Take the following quiz to discover the qualities shared between you and your favorite Manchester United player.
Recommended articles
Are you short tempered?
Yes
No
Sometimes
Most of the time
Are you a team player?
No
Yes
Sometimes
It depends
Do you prefer defending or attacking or both?
Defending
Attacking
Both
None
Do you score many goals?
Yes
No
Sometimes
Hardly
What's your favourite colour?
Red
Yellow
White
Green
Who is your favourite Man United legend?
Which set of United players do you love watching?
Wingers
Defenders
Goalkeepers
Midfielders
You resonate with Bruno who is a team leader and fights for the badge. You are a fighter.
Share your score:
They say football was made in Brazil and you definitely love the game.
Share your score:
You only make contributions to your team when it matters.
Share your score:
You love playing football but you end up having bad days on the pitch nearly every time.
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke