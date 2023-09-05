The sports category has moved to a new website.

Which Man United star are you? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Take the following quiz to discover the qualities shared between you and your favorite Manchester United player.

From left: Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford
Are you short tempered?

Yes
No
Sometimes
Most of the time

Are you a team player?

No
Yes
Sometimes
It depends

Do you prefer defending or attacking or both?

Defending
Attacking
Both
None

Do you score many goals?

Yes
No
Sometimes
Hardly

What's your favourite colour?

Red
Yellow
White
Green

Who is your favourite Man United legend?

Paul Scholes
Rio Ferdinand
Edwin Van der Sar
Cristiano Ronaldo

Which set of United players do you love watching?

Wingers
Defenders
Goalkeepers
Midfielders
Your score: Bruno Fernandes
You resonate with Bruno who is a team leader and fights for the badge. You are a fighter.
Man Utd Thank You GIF by Manchester United - Find & Share on GIPHY
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Antony
They say football was made in Brazil and you definitely love the game.
Man Utd Sport GIF by Manchester United - Find & Share on GIPHY
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Andre Onana
You only make contributions to your team when it matters.
Andre Onana Party GIF by AFC Ajax - Find & Share on GIPHY
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Harry Maguire
You love playing football but you end up having bad days on the pitch nearly every time.
Angry United GIF by ElevenSportsBE - Find & Share on GIPHY
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
