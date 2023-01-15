Mandonga's 'Sugunyo' fist floors Wanyonyi at the KICC [Photos]

Mandoga clearly dominated the fight forcing Wanyonyi to throw in the towel in the fifth round of the battle.

After the fight, Mandonga said he had fulfilled his promise of giving his country a win, which he had promised when departing.

"I fought this fight for my country. This is a win for Tanzania. I am happy I have lived to my promise."

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC Pulse Live Kenya

The Tanzanian boxer whose hype for the match had Kenyans talking said he would be back in the country for yet another match, promising to come back with a different fist other than ‘Sugunyo’ which he unleashed on Wanyonyi.

“Narudi tena Nairobi, Kenya hii Aprili ‘kumzika mtu’, raundi ya kwanza kaburi lake liko wapi? Muwekeni pale! Nitakuja na ngumi nyingine, sio Sugunyo tena,” Mandoga said.

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Rayton Okwiri triumphs over Ally Ndaro

Despite Wanyonyi’s loss, Kenya’s Rayton Okwiri beat Tanzania’s Ally Ndaro to make things equal for the two East African nations.

Okwiri beat Ndaro following a unanimous decision by the judges winning the bout with 80-72 points and 79-73 points.

Besides the two fights, Kenyans who attended the event sponsored by BetNare were treated to eight other bouts pitting boxers from across the continent. In the women's featherweight title, Parsedes Anyango beat June Kavulani.

Rayton Okwiri beats Ally Ndaro Pulse Live Kenya

BetNare vowed to support grassroots talent through similar events in a bid to change sportsmanship in Kenya.

The tournament was attended by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Lang’ata member of parliament Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwour.