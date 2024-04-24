The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Manzi Wa Kibera's step-children reveal cause of their dad's death & burial dispute

Lynet Okumu

Before his death, 67-year-old Sammy Ndunda confessed that Manzi wa Kibera drained him financially and left him when he was broke, also seeking forgiveness from his children for causing them distress by publicly announcing his relationship with her.

Manzi Wa Kibera, her step-son and step-granddaughter
Manzi Wa Kibera, her step-son and step-granddaughter

The family of Manzi Wa Kibera's ex-boyfriend, Samuel Nzioki Ndunda, has confirmed his passing, dispelling doubts among those who initially perceived it as merely another publicity stunt by the socialite.

Speaking to local media outlets on April 24, the family, along with Manzi Wa Kibera herself, who now refers to herself as a widow, shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mary, Samuel Ndunda's daughter, shared insights into her father's life and his relationships with others.

Manzi Wa Kibera & her step-daughter Mary Nzioki
Manzi Wa Kibera & her step-daughter Mary Nzioki Pulse Live Kenya

She mentioned that her father had been experiencing chest problems, which he occasionally complained about.

Mary recounted receiving a phone call notifying her of her father's illness, followed by another call on Sunday informing her of his deteriorating condition.

Sadly, by the time her daughter reached his house the second time, he had already passed away.

"Nzioki ni babangu. Vile nimesishi na yeye hizo miaka zote, shida ilikuwa tu kifua. Na sometimes alikuwa anacomplain because of that. Before his death nilipigiwa simu ati ni mgonjwa. Alafu msichana yangu alonipigi simu on Sunday akanimabi aamempata amelemewa. Akarudi kwake mara ya pili akapata ashaag," she said.

Manzi Wa Kibera & her step-daughter Mary Nzioki
Manzi Wa Kibera & her step-daughter Mary Nzioki Pulse Live Kenya

Samuel Ndunda's son shared his perspective on learning about his father's sickness and subsequent demise.

He recalled receiving a phone call on Saturday night informing him of his father's illness. Due to adverse weather conditions, he couldn't visit his father until the next morning, when he received the devastating news of his passing.

Together with his niece, they organized for their father's body to be taken to the City Mortuary.

"Nilipigiwa tu simu Sartuday Usiku nikaambiwa mzee ni mgonjwa. Mvua ilikuwa inanyesha so singeweza kuenda kwake. Asubuhi yake vile nilifungua tu simu hivi nikapata ripoti mbaya. Nikafika nikapata ni ukweli. Tukaorganise na mtto wa dadangu tukampeleka City Mortuary," the son said.

Manzi Wa Kibera, her step-son and step-granddaughter
Manzi Wa Kibera, her step-son and step-granddaughter Pulse Live Kenya

Discussing the burial arrangements, Ndunda's daughter revealed that he would not be buried at their ancestral land due to ongoing conflicts with other family members in the village.

The family-owned land, traditionally used for burials, is embroiled in legal disputes. To avoid further controversy and complications, they decided that they would lay him to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery.

"Shamba yenye iko nyumbani, na hiyo ndio place anaezz zikwa, iko na kesi ya watu wa familia na wengine. sasa hiyo ndio issue inafanya hatapelekwa nyumbani.

"Niliongea na wwa tu wa nyumbani kama aunte yangu na tukaona tunaezampeleka home na hiyo issue ilete maneno mengi, heri tumpeleke tu Langata," she said.

Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda ( Instagram)
Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Mary appealed for help from well-wishers, highlighting the family's limited financial means. She expressed gratitude for any support that could alleviate their situation, emphasising her father's kind and caring nature towards others.

"Wale wanaeza kutusaidia watatufanyia kitu ya maana sana. kwa familia yetu hatuna uwezo sana. Mwenye anaeza jitolea kutusaiaida atafanya kitu ya muhimu sana. Babangu alikuwa mzazi mzuri na pia mtu mzuri kwa watu wengine," Mary said.

The family mentioned specific areas where they would appreciate support. These include covering funeral expenses such as the coffin, hospital bills, transportation, and other logistical arrangements.

