ADVERTISEMENT
Timeline of Manzi Wa Kibera's love journey with Sammy Ndunda before death struck

Lynet Okumu

Despite public skepticism, Lilian Wambui 'Manzi Wa Kibera' & her 67-year-old boyfriend persisted in displaying their affection and were even ready to get into marriage before allegations of infidelity surfaced, altering the course of their relationship.

Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda ( Instagram)
Lilian Wambui, famously known as Manzi Wa Kibera, has captivated audiences with her presence in the entertainment sphere.

Her life has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by her relationships with affluent men and her self-proclaimed identity as a hustler.

Despite the odds stacked against her, she has amassed a significant following, thanks to her unabashed approach to life.

One of the pivotal moments in Manzi Wa Kibera's socialite career was her relationship with Samuel Nzioki Ndunda a man twice her age.

Manzi wa Kibera
However, many Kenyans remained skeptical about their romantic involvement, dismissing it as a mere ploy to stay relevant in the showbiz spotlight.

Manzi Wa Kibera's encounter with Mzee came about unexpectedly.

Initially expressing her affection for Peter Salasya, a Member of Parliament, and receiving no reciprocation, she found solace when Mzee reached out to her.

Mzee's message, expressing his desire to love her, led to a clandestine courtship before they made their relationship public.

Manzi Wa Kibera took to the streets dressed in a designer twin thigh-high cut luminous outfit as she held up a placard asking for Peter Salasya's hand in marriage on October 19, 2022.
Facing inquiries from curious fans regarding their significant age gap, Manzi Wa Kibera introduced Mzee to the public eye.

She depicted herself as Mzee's 'retirement package,' praising him for his generosity and attention.

She also revealed that Mzee, a widower with three children, had been bereaved since his wife's passing in 2007.

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
In a momentous turn of events, Mzee took their relationship to the next level by proposing to Manzi Wa Kibera.

Clad in a striking red suit, he surprised her outside a China Square, leaving her elated and overwhelmed with joy.

It was a milestone she had long awaited, marking a significant chapter in their tumultuous love story.

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
Despite the initial excitement surrounding their engagement, Manzi Wa Kibera shocked her followers by announcing her split from Mzee.

Citing relentless scrutiny and criticism on social media, particularly regarding their age gap, she decided to end their relationship.

The constant barrage of negative comments, including those from people close to her, proved too much to bear, leading to their abrupt breakup.

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
Manzi Wa Kibera and Mzee reconciled shortly after their public breakup.

Their reunion, documented during an interview, showcased their determination to overcome adversity and stand by each other.

Despite facing harsh judgment from critics, they reaffirmed their commitment, emphasizing that age was not a barrier to their love.

A collage image of socialite, Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki aka Fundi Kijana
Just when it seemed like their relationship had stabilized, Manzi Wa Kibera accused Mzee of infidelity, leading to their final breakup.

She wasted no time in introducing her new partner, Daniel Njau, a 75-year-old man, to the world, signaling the end of her tumultuous romance with Mzee.

Manzi Wa Kibera extended an olive branch to her former flame, expressing remorse for any pain she may have caused.

Sharing moments of reconciliation on social media, she hinted at a possible rekindling of their relationship, leaving fans speculating about their future together.

Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzioki Ndunda ( Instagram)
Tragedy struck when Manzi Wa Kibera received news of Mzee's illness on April 18, 2024.

Sadly, Mzee, aged 67, passed away on April 21, leaving Manzi Wa Kibera devastated by the loss.

