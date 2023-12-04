'Mali Safi Chito' has become a household name for internet users, all thanks to Marakwet Daughter, the talented singer behind the track.
3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation
The song has surpassed two million views on YouTube and gained popularity across various social media platforms.
Hailing from Elgeyo Marakwet County, Marakwet Daughter created the song without anticipating its widespread popularity.
However, the collaborative efforts of three individuals played a pivotal role in elevating the song's success and securing impressive viewership.
In an interview with Nicholas Kioko, Millicent Jerotich, known as Marakwet Daughter, shared insights into the behind-the-scenes journey of 'Mali Safi Chito.'
The first key player in this success story was her YouTube account manager, Andrew Kandie, who recognized the song's potential right from its presentation.
"Uyo mtu anaitwa Andrew Kandie nlimpatia song aliangalia akasonga nyuma kidogo akaniambia hii jina ya song itaiuza," revealed Jerotich.
While Kandie worked on uploading the song to YouTube, Marakwet Daughter shared it with friends on WhatsApp.
One of her friends suggested a TikTok challenge, a proposal that initially faced scepticism due to the singer's past song performances.
Despite the doubts, the friend insisted, and the TikTok challenge quickly propelled the song to viral status.
"Alifanya challenge alafu she called me after two hours akaniambia nifanye challenge sababu song ilikua imeenda staki watu wafikirie ni yangu, ikusaidie followers na viewers," she added.
Recognizing the song's increasing popularity, Marakwet Daughter sought the assistance of a friend working with KTN to shoot and edit the video overnight. By morning, the video was on YouTube and trending.
The video has boosted her previous songs which were not recognized by her fans.
