The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Emotional moment as widow Joan Kahama, kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave

Lynet Okumu

Widow Joan Kahama & kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave to honour his memory.

Marco Joseph’s family visits his grave weeks after his burial
Marco Joseph’s family visits his grave weeks after his burial
  • Marco Joseph's family visits his grave to honour his memory.
  • Marco Joseph passed away on August 22, 2024, while receiving treatment for heart disease.
  • Marco Joseph's funeral took place on August 25, 2024, in Kahama, Shinyanga, Tanzania.

Recommended articles

The family of Marco Joseph, the late lead singer of the Zabron Singers, is still coming to terms with his tragic death.

Marco passed away on August 22, 2024, while receiving treatment for heart disease at Muhimbili Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His passing left a significant void in the lives of his widow Joan Kahama, and their three children.

ADVERTISEMENT
Japheth Zabron with his wife
Japheth Zabron with his wife Japheth Zabron with his wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Doctor speaks after allegations of using late Marco Joseph as 'test kit'

In a heart-wrenching video shared by Kisabella Michael, Marco Joseph's widow can be seen mourning alongside one of their children.

The two were visibly shaken, reflecting the deep grief they felt over the loss of their beloved husband and father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the video, the young widow appears overcome by emotions, and her sorrow is palpable as she reflects on the pain of losing her spouse.

A man, believed to be a family friend or relative, was present to provide comfort during this trying time.

Marco Joseph’s family visits his grave weeks after his burial
Marco Joseph’s family visits his grave weeks after his burial Marco Joseph’s family visits his grave weeks after his burial Pulse Live Kenya

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS: Have you voted for your favourite music indluencer of the year yet?

ADVERTISEMENT

In a past interview, Marco Joseph’s widow shared details about her husband’s final moments before his death.

According to her, Marco spoke to his children and his mother the day before his passing, offering words that would later take on a heartbreaking significance.

The singer was reportedly in high spirits, chatting with his family and enjoying their company. His children, who were on their way to school at the time, asked when he would return home. Marco assured them he would be back the following week, unaware that these would be his final words to them.

"He told me, 'Tomorrow I am going into surgery, try your best to come early.' When I arrived, we laughed and chatted. I called the children, and they spoke to their father. They asked, 'Dad, when are you coming back?' and he told them, 'Next week,'" the widow recalled in her emotional account.

A past image of the late Marco Joseph with his family
A past image of the late Marco Joseph with his family A past image of the late Marco Joseph with his family Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

The grieving widow also revealed a deeply moving conversation she had with Marco during his hospital stay. Even while fighting for his life, Marco had the strength to offer words of comfort to his wife, preparing her for the worst.

"He told me, 'My wife, you will cry a lot when I die. You will cry and eventually get used to it.' But I have failed to get used to the pain; it is too much. Marco has left me," she said amid tears.

Marco Joseph’s funeral was held on August 25, 2024, in Kahama, Shinyanga, Tanzania. Family, friends, and fans gathered to bid farewell to the talented lead singer, whose music with the Zabron Singers touched the hearts of many.

ADVERTISEMENT
Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph
Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph Pulse Live Kenya

His legacy will continue to live on through the music he helped create, but the absence of his presence will be felt for years to come.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emotional moment as widow Joan Kahama, kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave

Emotional moment as widow Joan Kahama, kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters

Lilian Ng'ang'a reflects on special bond she shared with her late driver Philip

Lilian Ng'ang'a reflects on special bond she shared with her late driver Philip

Stephen Letoo sounds alarm after another attack on rural home

Stephen Letoo sounds alarm after another attack on rural home

Mwalimu Rachel shakes up Sandy Kababa’s viral challenge with dose of reality [Video]

Mwalimu Rachel shakes up Sandy Kababa’s viral challenge with dose of reality [Video]

Dan Sonko’s final words to late Winnie Bwire

Dan Sonko’s final words to late Winnie Bwire

Afrobeat sensation Alpha P fires up fans with new EP ahead of East Africa tour

Afrobeat sensation Alpha P fires up fans with new EP ahead of East Africa tour

Maleek Berry teams up with Ruger to dazzle fans on 'Lately' track

Maleek Berry teams up with Ruger to dazzle fans on 'Lately' track

Radio Maisha's Deejay Patiz in mourning after loss of daughter

Radio Maisha's Deejay Patiz in mourning after loss of daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids

Singer Bahati paying tribute to Mr Seed's mum during her memorial service on September 12, 2024

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Comedian Barbara Nyambura

Comedian Barbara Nyambura's reason for online break, what next for her career