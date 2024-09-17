Emotional moment as widow Joan Kahama, kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave

The family of Marco Joseph, the late lead singer of the Zabron Singers, is still coming to terms with his tragic death.

Marco passed away on August 22, 2024, while receiving treatment for heart disease at Muhimbili Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His passing left a significant void in the lives of his widow Joan Kahama, and their three children.

Japheth Zabron with his wife Pulse Live Kenya

Marco Joseph's wife & kids visit his grave weeks after his burial

In a heart-wrenching video shared by Kisabella Michael, Marco Joseph's widow can be seen mourning alongside one of their children.

The two were visibly shaken, reflecting the deep grief they felt over the loss of their beloved husband and father.

Throughout the video, the young widow appears overcome by emotions, and her sorrow is palpable as she reflects on the pain of losing her spouse.

A man, believed to be a family friend or relative, was present to provide comfort during this trying time.

Marco Joseph’s family visits his grave weeks after his burial Pulse Live Kenya

Marco Joseph’s final moments with his family

In a past interview, Marco Joseph’s widow shared details about her husband’s final moments before his death.

According to her, Marco spoke to his children and his mother the day before his passing, offering words that would later take on a heartbreaking significance.

The singer was reportedly in high spirits, chatting with his family and enjoying their company. His children, who were on their way to school at the time, asked when he would return home. Marco assured them he would be back the following week, unaware that these would be his final words to them.

"He told me, 'Tomorrow I am going into surgery, try your best to come early.' When I arrived, we laughed and chatted. I called the children, and they spoke to their father. They asked, 'Dad, when are you coming back?' and he told them, 'Next week,'" the widow recalled in her emotional account.

A past image of the late Marco Joseph with his family Pulse Live Kenya

The grieving widow also revealed a deeply moving conversation she had with Marco during his hospital stay. Even while fighting for his life, Marco had the strength to offer words of comfort to his wife, preparing her for the worst.

"He told me, 'My wife, you will cry a lot when I die. You will cry and eventually get used to it.' But I have failed to get used to the pain; it is too much. Marco has left me," she said amid tears.

Marco Joseph's final farewell in Kahama

Marco Joseph’s funeral was held on August 25, 2024, in Kahama, Shinyanga, Tanzania. Family, friends, and fans gathered to bid farewell to the talented lead singer, whose music with the Zabron Singers touched the hearts of many.

Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph Pulse Live Kenya